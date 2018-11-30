Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

Feds accept corrective plan from Vanderbilt hospital

Updated 4:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Federal officials say they have accepted a corrective plan from Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a nurse accidentally gave a lethal dose of the wrong medicine to a patient who died.

News outlets reported the error that happened nearly a year ago caused the death of an otherwise stable patient and briefly jeopardized the Medicare reimbursement status of Nashville's largest hospital.

Vanderbilt spokesman John Howser said the corrective plan was submitted earlier this month and the hospital had already taken "necessary corrective actions."

Documents that have been released about the death do not identify the patient or the nurse.

An investigation report released by Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services says the error was the result of the nurse confusing two medicines because their names started with the same letters.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0