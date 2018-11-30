Free flu shot events planned statewide

VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

Tennessee’s county health departments are holding special “FightFluTN” events Dec. 5 to provide flu shots at no charge to increase the number of people vaccinated in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health urges all Tennesseans who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible, as seasonal influenza is spreading across the state.

“Flu kills, and we expect many more weeks of the annual seasonal flu epidemic ahead in Tennessee, so everyone who hasn’t yet had a flu vaccine should get one now, and you can do so for free December 5,” said TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner, M.D., M.P.H. “Flu vaccination is still the best protection we have against this serious and deadly illness. The vaccine that can help prevent illness in you can also save another from illness or death if they were to get your flu, a kindness to others that just might save your own life.”

All county health departments are holding flu shot events Dec. 5. This includes all rural county health departments and health department clinics in Chattanooga-Hamilton County, Jackson-Madison County, Knox County, Nashville-Davidson County, Shelby County and Sullivan County. No appointments are needed to get a flu shot during these events.

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for those 6 months and older.

Flu shot locations can be found at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/flu-in-tennessee/influenza-immunization.html.

New homes to be built in Murfreesboro

Builder Capital, LLC has acquired 37 acres in Murfreesboro, property that is approved for building 156 single-family homes.

The company says the acquisition is pursuant to a rolling lot option contract with Crescent Homes.

Builder Capital made the purchase through a strategic partnership with affiliates of 400 Capital Management.

The Murfreesboro property is located near the southwest Ashbury Road and Ashbury Lane. Crescent Homes will improve and acquire the lots from Builder Capital on a rolling lot option basis.

The new development is set to open in April of 2019 and will be named Kingsbury. The Crescent Homes will range from 1,700 to 3,150 square feet.

“This acquisition is a good example of Crescent Homes’ continued pursuit of land opportunities in desirable locations where consumers continue to strive to realize home ownership in growing areas,” says Jim Cone, CFO for Crescent Homes. “Crescent Homes is establishing a land banking relationship with a well-capitalized partner that has significant home building expertise.”

Bill Southworth, managing director of Builder Capital, adds: “Builder Capital is excited to start a partnership in the growing Southeast US with a quality builder such as Crescent Homes and delighted to be part of Crescent’s growth in Nashville and the other markets they serve in Tennessee and South Carolina. Builder Capital is actively looking for new acquisitions nationwide.’’

Community Health sells S.C. hospitals

Franklin-based Community Health Systems, Inc., has announced that subsidiaries of the company have signed a definitive agreement to sell four South Carolina hospitals.

Those facilities are the 82-bed Chester Regional Medical Center in Chester, 225-bed Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, 396-bed Carolinas Hospital System in Florence, and 124-bed Carolinas Hospital System – Marion in Mullins – along with related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services.

The sale is to the Medical University Hospital Authority in Charleston.

As part of the transaction, Medical University Hospital Authority will assume the long-term lease and operations of Chester Regional Medical Center. The transfer of the lease is subject to the consent of the Chester County Hospital Board of Chester County.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The four hospitals are among the additional planned divestitures discussed on the company’s third quarter 2018 earnings call.

HNTB Corporation adds office in Franklin

HNTB Corporation, an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors, has opened a new permanent office in Franklin.

Robbie Hayes, AICP, ENV SP, joined the firm as a project manager and practice builder for the environmental planning group and will be based in the firm’s recently opened office. Hayes is responsible for a range of high-profile and complex planning projects, ensuring timely delivery and client satisfaction.

“A permanent office in Tennessee positions us closer to clients and will facilitate collaborative efforts across the region to fight congestion and offer integrated transportation options,” says Charlie Herndon, PE, HNTB Southeast Division president. “We’re eager to grow in the region and contribute to its continued prosperity.”

Currently, HNTB’s southeastern presence includes multiple offices in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee and provides employment for approximately 675 professionals.

The Franklin office is located at 725 Cool Springs Boulevard.

In Nashville, HNTB plans to expand its workforce of professionals in the coming years as large transportation projects begin to take shape in the region. The firm will provide solutions on some of the most complex transportation infrastructure projects and programs, including highways, transit/rail, and aviation.

Franklin’s Altair unveils new data product line

Altair Customer Intelligence, a provider of consumer marketing solutions based in Franklin, has announced it is now offering real time tri-bureau data and triggers to marketing teams in the Financial Services sector.

Altair’s unique programs give marketers the ability to monitor, target, and reach in-the-market consumers for auto loans, mortgages, refinances, credit cards, and installment loans.

Altair’s custom lending solutions will utilize all three major credit bureaus and will benefit marketers by giving a full picture of the consumer who will receive their marketing communications. The system will enable marketers to design their audiences based on consumers that are most likely to qualify and convert quickly into new business based on actual risk credit criteria and what is trending in the industry.

Technology Fast 500 ranks Relatient at 190

Relatient, a SaaS-based, patient-centered engagement company in Franklin, ranked 190 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500.

It is a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Relatient grew 506 percent during this period.

Relatient’s chief executive officer, Michele Perry, points to the company’s ability to make healthcare more convenient and accessible as the reason for the remarkable growth.

“Health care providers have started to really embrace the need to make healthcare as convenient as possible,’’ she says. “They understand that patients expect the same self-service convenience and access that other industries have been offering for years. Relatient is bridging the gap between healthcare as it’s always been and what patients now expect.”

Arizona practice joins PhyMed Healthcare

PhyMed Healthcare Group, a physician-led and owned anesthesia and pain management service provider based in Nashville, has completed a transaction with Grand Canyon Anesthesia of Phoenix.

“Grand Canyon Anesthesia has a distinguished track record of high-quality care in the Phoenix area,” says Marty Bonick, chief executive officer of PhyMed. “Fueled by our data and analytics capabilities, PhyMed’s focus on operational, clinical and service excellence will support GCA as they continue to expand in the market.”

Founded in 2009, GCA currently operates across the Phoenix valley, providing anesthesia services to both inpatient, outpatient and office-based healthcare partners with a team of over 65 physicians anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

GCA was advised by Houlihan Lokey and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP. PhyMed was advised by Bass, Berry & Sims PLC and LBMC PC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Resource Label acquires California company

Resource Label Group, LLC, headquartered in Franklin, has acquired Best Label Company.

A full-service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry, Resource has bought three other companies in recent months.

“I am honored that Best Label has joined the Resource Label Group team,’’ says Mike Apperson, president and CEO of Resource. “Best Label brings a group of talented individuals, a high level of product quality and innovative packaging solutions to our organization. I look forward to working closely with the team to continue to serve our growing customer base across North America.”

Located California, Best Label is one of the largest label manufacturers on the west coast and provides innovative and cost-effective labeling solutions across a variety of segments including the food, beverage, health and beauty, pharmaceutical, automotive, agricultural and chemical industries.

MDsave teams with Brentwood’s CareCredit

Brentwood-based MDsave, an online healthcare marketplace, has announced today a partnership with CareCredit, a health, wellness and personal care credit card.

As consumers face ever increasing healthcare costs, CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, offers patients the ability to pay over time for deductibles, co-pays, co-insurance and other out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Providers receive guaranteed payment within two business days with no recourse to the practice if the patient delays or defaults on payment.

“MDsave is leading innovation in health care consumerization and transactional transparency,” says Paul Ketchel, CEO and founder of MDsave. “Through our partnership with CareCredit, we are able to better empower our patients by improving affordability and access to healthcare services.”

Orchids Paper amends credit, adds client

Brentwood-based Orchids Paper Products Company has announced it has amended its credit agreement.

The company, a national supplier of tissue products, also says it has won a bid with a new customer to supply 100 percent recycled ultra-premium quality tissue.