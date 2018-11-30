Trump on China: 'I like the deal we have now'

VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "very close" to a deal with China on tariffs, but he adds that "I don't know that I want to do it."

Trump said Thursday: "I like the deal we have now." He spoke as he was leaving the White House to head to Argentina for a meeting of the Group of 20 nations, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping about ways to ease an escalating trade war.

Both sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in a fight that has rattled the financial markets.

Trump also says he "probably" will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite earlier threatening to cancel their sit-down. And he says he has no meeting planned with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.