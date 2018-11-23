UT forms search committee as it selects chancellor

VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

KNOXVILLE (AP) — University of Tennessee system interim president Randy Boyd has named a search committee to assist in the selection of a Knoxville campus chancellor.

The chancellor for UT Martin, Keith Carver, will chair the committee, which will launch its search in January and hopes to name a chancellor in May.

The committee also includes trustees Amy Miles and Donnie Smith, Oak Ridge National Laboratory director Thomas Zacharia and Tennessee faculty senate president and English professor Misty Anderson. It also includes Tennessee vice chancellor for advancement Chip Bryant and Tennessee college of engineering interim dean Mark Dean. It also includes Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research director Bill Fox and Tennessee Student Government Association president Ovi Kabir.

Wayne Davis has been interim chancellor since May following the firing of Beverly Davenport.