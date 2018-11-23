Nashville mayor backs contracting changes on race, gender

VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville Mayor David Briley is backing policy changes to address race and gender disparities in the city's government contracting process.

On Wednesday, Briley announced his support for legislation to establish annual women- and minority-owned contract procurement goals for Nashville's government and for specific city projects. The goals would be based on market availability.

Briley says there will be accountability measures to guarantee that prime contractors perform as required.

Briley's office says other recommendations will require administrative or operational changes and new partnerships with groups outside of government.

Briley's support comes on the heels of a 2017 study presented to Nashville's Metro Council in September that makes recommendations to improve the lack of meaningful minority- and women-owned business inclusion efforts.