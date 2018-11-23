Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Charges against Nashville protesters dropped

NASHVILLE (AP) — Charges have been dropped against 14 people who were protesting in Tennessee this summer as part of the Poor People's Campaign.

The Tennessean reports the dismissals on Tuesday were part of a deal with Nashville prosecutors that calls for defendants to either pay court costs or do community service. Protesters had been facing charges that included disorderly conduct and vandalism.

Ten people were taken into custody during a demonstration in the atrium outside the War Memorial Building. Protesters had placed items to represent homelessness, systemic racism and other issues into a fire pit with the intention of burning them.

General Sessions Judge Lynda Jones commented in court that "the First Amendment won today."

