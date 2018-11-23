Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Tennessee lottery chief elected to global post

Updated 6:35AM
NASHVILLE(AP) — The head of Tennessee's lottery has been elected president of the World Lottery Association.

The Tennessee lottery said its president and CEO, Rebecca P. Hargrove, is the first female president of the global organization. It includes more than 140 government-authorized and licensed lottery organizations from more than 80 countries on six continents.

Hargrove has already held several leadership positions in the organization. She was unanimously elected president.

