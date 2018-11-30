Young Leaders Council honors Snitker, Day

VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

Snitker

Ron Snitker, executive director of business development at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, has been named the 2018 Young Leader of the Year, and Jaynee Day, president & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, received the 2018 Hero of the Year Award from Young Leaders Council, a Nashville-based nonprofit organization that has trained more than 2,500 men and women to effectively participate on the boards of nonprofit agencies since 1985.

The Young Leader of the Year award is presented annually to a graduate of YLC from the past 33 years who has demonstrated a commitment to ongoing community service and board leadership to local nonprofit organizations since graduating from the YLC board leadership training program. The Hero of the Year award is presented to an exceptional nonprofit leader who has surpassed their organization’s mission and goals.

A 2002 graduate of YLC Class 38, Snitker is the current board president of the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Foundation.

His YLC internship was with the Community Outreach and Marketing Council at the Frist Art Museum. He is an active volunteer with Nashville CARES, Just Us at the Oasis Center and the MTSU LGBT+ College Conference, where he also serves on the advisory board.

Through his work at Waller he helps organize the annual Nonprofit Board Member Summit. He holds dual MBAs from the Haas School of Business (University of California, Berkeley) and Columbia Business School, as well as a B.B.A. in finance and a B.A. in music performance from the University of Iowa.

Day

Under Day’s leadership, Second Harvest has grown from distributing 3 million pounds of food in 1988 to more than 31 million pounds this year in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee.

She was the instigator of Kids Cafe, the backpack program that provides at-risk kids with food on weekends; food stamp outreach; and the Farm to Families program, which supports local agriculture while improving food insecurity. She led the efforts to help thousands of Middle Tennessee residents with food and other resources during the 1998 tornadoes and the 2010 flood.

She recently announced her retirement from Second Harvest for the summer of 2019. She earned a degree in social work from Park University in Missouri.

Tennessee Bank & Trust adds Akers to board

Akers

T. Clark Akers has joined the board of directors of Tennessee Bank & Trust. Akers is a managing director in the SBIC Funds Placement Group at B. Riley FBR, an investment bank that provides investment banking, merger and acquisition, advisory, institutional brokerage and research services.

Akers serves on the Advisory Board of Pharos Capital Group, a private equity firm based in Nashville and Dallas that provides later stage equity funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts or recapitalizations to healthcare services companies. He is on the board of directors of pdvWireless and The Fred Jones Companies.

Akers recently served as vice chairman of Intechra, the largest electronic waste and asset disposal company in the U.S. at that time. As a founder of Intechra, he and his partners raised $50 million of equity that was necessary for the organic and acquisitive growth which marked Intechra’s rise to leadership in the e-waste business. Additionally, he was responsible for recruiting key members of Intechra’s management team.

Prior to Intechra, Akers served on the board of managers and was a founder and vice president of Continuum 700 LLC, a wireless start-up that acquired 10 700MHz A Block licenses covering a population of approximately 12 million people in a 2008 FCC 700MHz spectrum auction. T Mobile acquired the Continuum 700 LLC licenses in 2016.

Preceding Continuum, Mr. Akers served as senior vice president of external affairs for TeleCorp PCS, Inc., the ninth largest wireless telecommunications company in the US, before its acquisition by AT&T Wireless in 2002.

HCCP hires Black as marketing director

Black

HarperCollins Christian Publishing (HCCP) announced that Shari Black has joined the organization as senior director of marketing for the Specialty Publishing division.

Black offers over 20 years of key account sales and marketing experience implementing long-term strategic plans, as well as leading cross-divisional teams with companies such as Warner Bros. Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company and Walmart. In these roles, she has worked on bestselling brands such as LEGO, Mattel, DC Comics, J.K. Rowling, Toy Story and Tarzan.

As senior marketing director for HCCP’s Specialty Publishing division, Black will cultivate author and agent relationships, as well as create strategic marketing plans for Thomas Nelson gift, Zondervan gift and Tommy Nelson titles. She will also spearhead key projects across the division.

VUMC’s Warren becomes senior director for VEHS

Warren

Kevin Warren has been named senior director of Vanderbilt Environmental Health and Safety at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Warren previously served as the department’s director of chemical and radiation safety and assisted with the development and implementation of the hazardous waste program, including the billing system, lab safety program, pharmaceutical waste program and HazMat response team.

In his new role as senior director, Warren will serve as the leader for VEHS, responsible for the overall management and strategic planning for the development, implementation and continuous improvement of VEHS technical programs.

He is charged with developing new programs in response to changing regulations and will serve as VUMC’s technical representative with local, state and federal officials in health, safety and environmental regulatory compliance.

Harrison awarded AHA Basic Research Prize

Harrison

David G. Harrison, M.D., the Betty and Jack Bailey Professor of Cardiology and director of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, has been awarded the American Heart Association’s Basic Research Prize for 2018.

Harrison, who also directs the Vanderbilt Vascular Biology Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was presented the award on Nov. 10 by AHA President Ivor Benjamin, M.D., during the opening ceremonies of the AHA’s Scientific Sessions 2018 in Chicago.

Register of Deeds names staff leadership team

Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson has announced her leadership team, which includes:

Tony Banniza, chief deputy of operations, a 16-year veteran of the office. Banniza has worked in local government since 1981, serving in the Davidson County Election Commission, Metro Department of Finance and the Metro Tax Assessors Office. He obtained his associate degree at Nashville State Community College and did his undergraduate studies in banking and finance at Austin Peay State University.

Thomas L. Sealy, chief deputy of information technology, who has worked in the Register of Deeds Office since 1982. Sealy, who specializes in a broad array of software that is unique to the Register’s Office, has worked as a systems administrator and analyst since 2004. He earned a degree in business administration from Belmont University and an associate degree in science from Volunteer State Community College.

Robert Greene, chief deputy of quality assurance and compliance, a veteran Nashville attorney who has concentrated primarily in transactional law. He is a graduate of Tennessee State University and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Howard University. Greene has worked on cases involving real estate, wills and probate, business and corporate law, and bankruptcy, among others.

Helen Hughes, deputy of administrative services, who joined the Register of Deeds’ staff in September. She worked for Toyota Financial Services in administration and for the State of Tennessee for 13 years, serving in procurement for the Tennessee Department of Human Services and in purchasing for the Tennessee Department of General Services. Hughes earned her undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Terry Quillen, executive assistant to the register of deeds, who joined the department in October. She is a veteran communications/support specialist and a longtime Nashville journalist who previously served as senior communications consultant to Cooley Public Strategies in Nashville. She worked for The Tennessean from 1975-2007, most of that time as an opinion editor and member of the editorial board. She has a degree in French from Vanderbilt University.

Benson Hadley returns to Barge Design Solutions

Hadley

Benson Hadley has joined Barge Design Solutions, Inc., as senior aviation planner in the company’s Transportation Business Unit.

Most recently a senior aviation planner at Garver LLC, Hadley previously spent nearly four years in the aviation services division at Barge Design Solutions.

Hadley holds a degree in aerospace administration from Middle Tennessee State University and has a private pilot’s license. He is a board member of the Tennessee Aviation Association.

MP&F hires for new digital specialist position

Peoples

MP&F Strategic Communications has named Emily Peoples as its digital advertising specialist, a newly created position. Peoples will assist in creating customized plans in both traditional and digital advertising for the agency’s 80+ clients.

Prior to joining MP&F, Peoples spent two years working with USA Today Network – Tennessee, starting her career there as the key account coordinator. She was promoted to automotive account manager and worked with more than 100 accounts across Middle Tennessee.

Peoples earned a degree in organizational communication with focuses in public relations and marketing management at Middle Tennessee State University.