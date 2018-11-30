Jets at Titans: What to watch

VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

Jets at Titans Sunday, Dec. 2, 3:05 p.m. TV: CBS (WTVF, Channel 5) Radio: 104.5 FM

1. Whether or not Sam Darnold plays. Darnold has been out for the past couple of weeks with a foot injury, and the Jets – no surprise – have been awful in those games. If it is Josh McCown at quarterback for the Jets again, the Titans should have a decided advantage. Even if Darnold is ready to return, he could be rusty and he is still a rookie quarterback trying to find his way at the NFL level.

2. A Rishard Matthews sighting. Matthews abruptly quit the Titans over his role in the offense after coming off an off-season injury. After a few weeks on the street, he resurfaced with the Jets, where he has yet to play since joining the team. He should get an interesting greeting on Sunday when he returns to Nissan Stadium – that is if he is even active on game day.

3. Marcus Mariota ascending. Between injuries and learning a new offense, it has not been a banner season for Mariota, dragging out the question of whether he is the Titans’ long-term answer at quarterback. A good run down the stretch – and somehow sneaking into the playoffs – by taking advantage of four December home games would be a good start toward restoring faith in Mariota.

Matchups to watch

1. Adoree’ Jackson vs. Jermaine Kearse. Kearse is probably as close to a big play receiver as the Jets have, though their unit has a couple of other solid options like Quincy Enunwa and Robbie Anderson. Jackson could be assigned to Kearse to try to keep him in check on Sunday.

2. Josh Kline vs. Leonard Williams. Williams, a former first-round pick of the Jets, is a solid player at the left defensive end spot in New York’s 3-4 set. That means he could be lined up in the gap between Kline and Jack Conklin. Kline has been inconsistent this season, and the Titans will need him to play well and keep Williams at bay.