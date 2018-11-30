VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018

Nashville Christmas Tree Lighting. This year’s ceremony features performances by the Fisk Jubilee Singers, the Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church Choir, the Nashville Classical Pop Choir and the Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School of Arts Choir. Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting toys for the Last-Minute Toy Store. All attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or other age-appropriate gift in the $10-$25 price range for age’s newborn to 18. Guests include Santa, Gnash, T-Rac and Booster. Public Square Park. Friday, 6-7 p.m. Free parking available Nissan Stadium lots E&F.

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

Dickson Christmas on Main Street

Annual Christmas in Downtown Dickson and Tree Lighting. 5-9 p.m. at Waychoff Park. Information

Salon@615

Special Edition with Louise Penny to introduce her new book, “Kingdom of the Blind.” Fri. Nov. 30, 6:15 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive. Fee: One ticket, one signed book $33.50; two tickets, one signed book $43.50. The first 150 single-ticket purchasers will be granted access to a post-reading signing to have their copy of “Kingdom of the Blind” personalized by the author. Information

Through Dec. 23

Christmas at the Ryman

Amy Grant & Vince Gill present Christmas at the Ryman, a Nashville holiday tradition. Dates through Dec. 23. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Fifth Avenue N. 7:30 p.m. Information

THROUGH DEC. 30

Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights

The event, in its fourth year, features one million lights on a one-mile course offering lights and holiday experiences designed to appeal to all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: Adults $22, Youth $17, 2 and younger free. Information

THROUGH DEC. 31

Free Monday’s at the Frist

The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit, and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

Nashville Christmas Parade

The parade begins at 1st Avenue and the Woodland Street Bridge. It proceeds down 1st Avenue, up Broadway and concludes at 8th and Broadway. 8:30 a.m.

Christmas on the Square

The City of Charlotte’s annual Christmas on the Square. 6-8 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, DEC. 2

Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square

Special events leading up to the Mayor’s countdown to lights include music, food, photo opportunities for kids with Santa and also pet friendly photo opts as well. WKRN News Two host Neil Orne will emcee the event. Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir and Centennial High School Choir will sing. Guest performance Holly Williams and JT Hodges. 6-8:30 p.m. Rescheduled from Nov. 30 due to threat of inclement weather. Information

TUESDAY, DEC. 4

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. 8-9:30 a.m. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street.

Women In Business Holiday Mixer

Annual Women in Business Holiday Mixer at the new Hilton Franklin Cool Springs. Tour the facility, shop marketplace, network, etc. 4-6 p.m. Hilton Franklin Cool Springs, 601 Corporate Centre Drive. Fee: Business partners $30, Guests $50. Information

Metro Menorah Lighting

Join the Mayor’s Office to celebrate the Festival of Lights with a ceremonial Menorah lighting at Public Square Park. 4:30-6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 5

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite #150. Lunch provided by MAFIAoZA’s. Afternoon meeting 3:30-5 p.m., will be held at Williamson, Inc. Registration required. Information

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Burger Up-East Nashville, 970 Woodland Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

93rd annual Waffle Shop

Homemade waffles, hot chicken or eggs, spiced tea and coffee. Plus, live music, a silent auction, bake sale and free tours of the historic Egyptian-revival church. All proceeds benefit the homeless ministries of the Downtown Presbyterian Church. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $10. Information: https://dpchurch.com/93rd-annual-waffle-shop

FRIDAY, DEC. 7

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: EntreLeadership. Guest speaker: Alex Judd, business and leadership coach, Dave Ramsey’s EntreLeadership. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 8

Porter Flea Holiday Market

There will be dozens of vendors selling apparel, accessories, home goods, furniture, jewelry and paper goods. It’s a great place to get unique gifts for those hard-to-shop-for friends and family members. Fee: free for the Saturday market. The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Also a ticketed, 21 and older preview market on Friday, December 7. Fee: $25. Information

Gallatin Christmas Parade

Starting at 10:45 a.m., Gallatin’s own, Danny McCorkle will be performing holiday music from the balcony of the Gallatin Public Library. As the parade begins, H.D. Wheeler, with ServPro, and Cathy Martindale, host of “Racing County,” will be the masters of ceremony. Parade route: Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pike, down Main Street, down Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School. Parade begins at Noon.

DEC. 8-9

Music City Winterfest

Shopping, activities, entertainment and food. This is a family-friendly event. Enjoy brunch with Santa. Fee; 17 and under, free; over 17 $5 per person. Centennial Park. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

Dickens of a Christmas

The 34th year that Dickens of a Christmas has taken place in downtown Franklin. The town square and side streets will transform into a scene out of a Charles Dickens’ novel. Free, family-friendly holiday festival. Attendees can expect horse-drawn carriage rides, street performers, Dickens characters, and many great vendors. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

DEC. 9-11

An Appalachian Christmas Dinner

Guests will feast on an authentic Appalachian dinner complete with moonshine, wine and stack cake. Storytelling will be provided by Virginia Appalachian Mountain Native Linda Goodman with music by Holly Wood & The Appalachian Extras, Susie Monick, Joe Collins, Daniel Seymour and Jeff Gilkinson. Stonewall, 332 E Main Street, Gallatin. 6:30 p.m. Benefitting the Sumner County Museum. Fee: $40 each. Information: 615 451-3738.

MONDAY, DEC. 10

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker: Charles Parker, Retain Trends in Gallatin, Tennessee. The Gathering Place, 450 West Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Catering provided by Bit O Heaven. Fee: $18 for reservations by noon, Dec. 7. $20 after deadline; $25 at the door or for non-members. Information

TUESDAY, DEC. 11

IBC Luncheon

Featuring a panel conversation with Consuls General from France, Germany UK, Greece, Ireland and Belgium. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, 211 Commerce Street. 11-11:30 a.m. registration, networking, and buffet lunch. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. program. Fee: $40- Chamber member, $55 Future member. Information

Tuba Christmas

Over 100 tubas will perform Christmas carols during Tuba Christmas Nashville. Nashville First Baptist Church, 108 7th Ave. S. The concert features players ranging from novices to adult. Two performances, 45 minutes each. 11 a.m. and 12:30. Fee: Free with free parking in the lot behind the church.

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

2018 Education Report Card for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce annually convenes a diverse committee of business and community volunteers to evaluate the progress of Nashville’s public school system. Each year, they offer recommendations for continuous improvement efforts based on research, data, interviews, and overall assessment of Metro Nashville Public Schools. Social and emotional learning is the special topic for the 2018 Report Card. This is a complimentary event to attend but due to limited space, pre-registration is required. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10-11:30 a.m. Information and registration