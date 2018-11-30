VOL. 42 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 30, 2018
Nashville Christmas Tree Lighting. This year’s ceremony features performances by the Fisk Jubilee Singers, the Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church Choir, the Nashville Classical Pop Choir and the Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School of Arts Choir. Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting toys for the Last-Minute Toy Store. All attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or other age-appropriate gift in the $10-$25 price range for age’s newborn to 18. Guests include Santa, Gnash, T-Rac and Booster. Public Square Park. Friday, 6-7 p.m. Free parking available Nissan Stadium lots E&F.
FRIDAY, NOV. 30
Dickson Christmas on Main Street
Annual Christmas in Downtown Dickson and Tree Lighting. 5-9 p.m. at Waychoff Park. Information
Salon@615
Special Edition with Louise Penny to introduce her new book, “Kingdom of the Blind.” Fri. Nov. 30, 6:15 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive. Fee: One ticket, one signed book $33.50; two tickets, one signed book $43.50. The first 150 single-ticket purchasers will be granted access to a post-reading signing to have their copy of “Kingdom of the Blind” personalized by the author. Information
Through Dec. 23
Christmas at the Ryman
Amy Grant & Vince Gill present Christmas at the Ryman, a Nashville holiday tradition. Dates through Dec. 23. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Fifth Avenue N. 7:30 p.m. Information
THROUGH DEC. 30
Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights
The event, in its fourth year, features one million lights on a one-mile course offering lights and holiday experiences designed to appeal to all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: Adults $22, Youth $17, 2 and younger free. Information
THROUGH DEC. 31
Free Monday’s at the Frist
The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit, and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information
SATURDAY, DEC. 1
Nashville Christmas Parade
The parade begins at 1st Avenue and the Woodland Street Bridge. It proceeds down 1st Avenue, up Broadway and concludes at 8th and Broadway. 8:30 a.m.
Christmas on the Square
The City of Charlotte’s annual Christmas on the Square. 6-8 p.m. Information
SUNDAY, DEC. 2
Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square
Special events leading up to the Mayor’s countdown to lights include music, food, photo opportunities for kids with Santa and also pet friendly photo opts as well. WKRN News Two host Neil Orne will emcee the event. Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir and Centennial High School Choir will sing. Guest performance Holly Williams and JT Hodges. 6-8:30 p.m. Rescheduled from Nov. 30 due to threat of inclement weather. Information
TUESDAY, DEC. 4
Nashville Chamber Member Orientation
Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. 8-9:30 a.m. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street.
Women In Business Holiday Mixer
Annual Women in Business Holiday Mixer at the new Hilton Franklin Cool Springs. Tour the facility, shop marketplace, network, etc. 4-6 p.m. Hilton Franklin Cool Springs, 601 Corporate Centre Drive. Fee: Business partners $30, Guests $50. Information
Metro Menorah Lighting
Join the Mayor’s Office to celebrate the Festival of Lights with a ceremonial Menorah lighting at Public Square Park. 4:30-6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 5
Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange
A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite #150. Lunch provided by MAFIAoZA’s. Afternoon meeting 3:30-5 p.m., will be held at Williamson, Inc. Registration required. Information
Chamber East Networking Coffee
Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Burger Up-East Nashville, 970 Woodland Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com
THURSDAY, DEC. 6
93rd annual Waffle Shop
Homemade waffles, hot chicken or eggs, spiced tea and coffee. Plus, live music, a silent auction, bake sale and free tours of the historic Egyptian-revival church. All proceeds benefit the homeless ministries of the Downtown Presbyterian Church. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $10. Information: https://dpchurch.com/93rd-annual-waffle-shop
FRIDAY, DEC. 7
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource
Topic: EntreLeadership. Guest speaker: Alex Judd, business and leadership coach, Dave Ramsey’s EntreLeadership. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information
SATURDAY, DEC. 8
Porter Flea Holiday Market
There will be dozens of vendors selling apparel, accessories, home goods, furniture, jewelry and paper goods. It’s a great place to get unique gifts for those hard-to-shop-for friends and family members. Fee: free for the Saturday market. The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Also a ticketed, 21 and older preview market on Friday, December 7. Fee: $25. Information
Gallatin Christmas Parade
Starting at 10:45 a.m., Gallatin’s own, Danny McCorkle will be performing holiday music from the balcony of the Gallatin Public Library. As the parade begins, H.D. Wheeler, with ServPro, and Cathy Martindale, host of “Racing County,” will be the masters of ceremony. Parade route: Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pike, down Main Street, down Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School. Parade begins at Noon.
DEC. 8-9
Music City Winterfest
Shopping, activities, entertainment and food. This is a family-friendly event. Enjoy brunch with Santa. Fee; 17 and under, free; over 17 $5 per person. Centennial Park. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information
Dickens of a Christmas
The 34th year that Dickens of a Christmas has taken place in downtown Franklin. The town square and side streets will transform into a scene out of a Charles Dickens’ novel. Free, family-friendly holiday festival. Attendees can expect horse-drawn carriage rides, street performers, Dickens characters, and many great vendors. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Information
DEC. 9-11
An Appalachian Christmas Dinner
Guests will feast on an authentic Appalachian dinner complete with moonshine, wine and stack cake. Storytelling will be provided by Virginia Appalachian Mountain Native Linda Goodman with music by Holly Wood & The Appalachian Extras, Susie Monick, Joe Collins, Daniel Seymour and Jeff Gilkinson. Stonewall, 332 E Main Street, Gallatin. 6:30 p.m. Benefitting the Sumner County Museum. Fee: $40 each. Information: 615 451-3738.
MONDAY, DEC. 10
Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon
Speaker: Charles Parker, Retain Trends in Gallatin, Tennessee. The Gathering Place, 450 West Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Catering provided by Bit O Heaven. Fee: $18 for reservations by noon, Dec. 7. $20 after deadline; $25 at the door or for non-members. Information
TUESDAY, DEC. 11
IBC Luncheon
Featuring a panel conversation with Consuls General from France, Germany UK, Greece, Ireland and Belgium. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, 211 Commerce Street. 11-11:30 a.m. registration, networking, and buffet lunch. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. program. Fee: $40- Chamber member, $55 Future member. Information
Tuba Christmas
Over 100 tubas will perform Christmas carols during Tuba Christmas Nashville. Nashville First Baptist Church, 108 7th Ave. S. The concert features players ranging from novices to adult. Two performances, 45 minutes each. 11 a.m. and 12:30. Fee: Free with free parking in the lot behind the church.
TUESDAY, DEC. 18
2018 Education Report Card for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools
The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce annually convenes a diverse committee of business and community volunteers to evaluate the progress of Nashville’s public school system. Each year, they offer recommendations for continuous improvement efforts based on research, data, interviews, and overall assessment of Metro Nashville Public Schools. Social and emotional learning is the special topic for the 2018 Report Card. This is a complimentary event to attend but due to limited space, pre-registration is required. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10-11:30 a.m. Information and registration