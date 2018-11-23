Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Shelby county to pay workers at least $15 an hour

Updated 9:58AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — Tennessee's largest county will pay its workers at least $15 an hour next year.

The Commercial Appeal reports the Shelby County Commission approved a resolution Monday night proposed by County Mayor Lee Harris that will raise the minimum wage on Jan. 1. The newspaper reports 340 current county employees will see their pay increase.

Officials said the increase won't require changes to the budget, but will come from current resources.

Shelby County's current minimum wage is $14.48 an hour.

A Memorandum of Understanding says the pay increase will last until Dec. 31, 2019, or until the county's living wage equals or exceeds $15 an hour, whichever comes sooner.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0