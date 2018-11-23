Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Indexes end a wobbly day mostly higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Major indexes ended mostly higher on Wall Street after wobbling between gains and losses throughout the day.

Health care and consumer products companies did better than the rest of the market Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.3 percent and Coca-Cola climbed 1 percent.

Stocks that are more sensitive to the economic cycle, like industrial companies and makers of basic materials, lagged behind.

United Technologies slumped 4.1 percent after saying it won't buy back stock as it splits into three companies.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,682.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 108 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,748. The Nasdaq rose less than 1 point to 7,082.

Small-company stocks fell.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.05 percent.

