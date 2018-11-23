Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Proposed changes on Medicare drugs, but would costs go down?

Updated 4:10PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing changes to Medicare's prescription drug benefit that would affect people's costs over the next few years.

Officials say their goal is to lower costs and modernize Medicare, the government health insurance program that covers about 60 million seniors and disabled people. Some proposals could create winners and losers among seniors, insurers, middlemen and drugmakers.

The changes include more leeway for insurers to exclude a specific drug in Medicare's six "protected classes" of medications. Also, use of e-prescribing would grow.

And insurers could require "step therapy" for drugs given in a doctor's office, which means patients first have to try a lower-cost drug.

The administration also wants changes to Medicare rules so rebates from drugmakers get passed on to beneficiaries at the pharmacy.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0