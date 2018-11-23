Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Second Tennessee prisoner choses death in the electric chair

Updated 3:53PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A second Tennessee prisoner is requesting to die in the electric chair rather than by lethal injection.

Lawyers for David Earl Miller have argued that Tennessee's midazolam-based, three-drug injection method causes excruciating pain.

Tennessee's preferred method of execution is lethal injection, but prisoners whose crimes occurred before 1999 have the option to choose electrocution.

In a Monday court filing, attorneys for the state said Miller has picked electrocution, although his attorneys were simultaneously requesting an extension of the deadline for him to make that choice. Miller's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Edmund Zagorski died in the state's electric chair on Nov. 1, only the second person to be electrocuted in Tennessee since 1960.

Miller is scheduled to die on Dec. 6.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0