VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Boyd lists priorities as University of Tennessee president

Updated 12:37PM
KNOXVILLE (AP) — New University of Tennessee system interim president Randy Boyd has outlined his priorities.

In a news release Monday, the university said Boyd plans to launch a search soon for the new chancellor of the flagship Knoxville campus. A search for a permanent university system president will begin in 2020.

Boyd hopes to improve graduation rates and student recruitment, grow online education programs and expand the university's relationship with Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Other priorities include increasing visibility of university programs statewide; clarifying the relationship between the university system and its campuses and institutes; and enhancing the university's brand through greater transparency and accountability, with data-driven reports to make decisions.

Boyd started the job Monday. He replaces ex-president Joe DiPietro, who earlier this fall announced his retirement.

