Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Tennessee House elects 1st African-American minority leader

Updated 12:38PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee House Democrats have elected the chamber's first African-American minority leader.

Democrats chose Rep. Karen Camper of Memphis during leadership elections Sunday. She replaces former Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh of Ripley, who left the Legislature in an unsuccessful bid for governor.

The next legislative session begins in January.

In a news release, Camper pledged to bring aggressive leadership to advance legislation on Democratic agenda items, including quality health care and economic opportunities for all Tennesseans.

Republicans maintained a supermajority in the Legislature during the November elections. Democrats gained one seat in the House and made no inroads in the Senate.

Rep. Mike Stewart of Nashville will remain Democratic caucus chairman.

Republicans have nominated Majority Leader Glen Casada as the next speaker.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0