The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Trump to rally for GOP's Senate candidate in Mississippi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Mississippi for two rallies to try to keep a Senate seat in Republican hands.

Trump will be campaigning Monday for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy. The former congressman was agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Espy is trying to become the first African-American to represent Mississippi in the Senate since Reconstruction.

Trump plans to speak Monday afternoon at a rally in Tupelo and then that night at a rally in Biloxi.

Trump returned Sunday evening from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club. He visited his nearby golf course all five days he spent in Florida, and he took time to talk to troops stationed abroad on Thanksgiving Day.

