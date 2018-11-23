Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Tennessee officials to host 9 opportunity zone seminars

Updated 7:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee economic development officials are hosting nine regional training sessions about the benefits of opportunity zones.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says presenters will include LaunchTN, Opportunity Alabama, Frost Brown Todd, LLC and Lattimore, Black, Morgan and Cain.

The Qualified Opportunity Zone community development benefit was created by President Donald Trump's tax law to encourage long-term investment in low-income communities.

Qualifying investments include multifamily housing, industrial development, brownfield redevelopment, retail development and operating businesses.

Sessions will be held in Kingsport on Dec. 3; Knoxville and Chattanooga on Dec. 4; Lawrenceburg on Dec. 5; Cookeville on Dec. 7; Jackson and Martin on Dec. 10; Memphis on Dec. 11; and Nashville on Dec. 12.

Tennessee has 176 approved opportunity zones across 75 counties.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0