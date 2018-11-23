Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

US stocks end lower as oil plunges

The Associated Press

Updated 12:22PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing lower in a shortened session Friday as energy stocks fall along with the price of oil. The S&P 500 closed in what's known on Wall Street as a correction — 10 percent below its most recent high.

The S&P 500 index fell 17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,632. The index is now down 10.2 percent from the record high set Sept. 20

U.S. oil is down 6.1 percent to $51.29 per barrel on renewed concerns that a slowing global economy could hurt demand. Among energy stocks, Chevron dropped 3.4 percent.

Trading volume was light with the markets open for only a half day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Technology stocks also weighed on the market. Apple fell 2.5 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 178 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,285. The Nasdaq composite fell 33 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,938.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.05 percent.

