US stocks climb following a 2-day rout

VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks finished mostly higher, a break after two days of steep losses.

Technology and internet companies and retailers were responsible for most of the gains Wednesday.

Amazon and Microsoft each rose 1.4 percent.

Foot Locker soared 14.9 percent after turning in solid quarterly results. Software maker Autodesk climbed 9.7 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed 2.2 percent a day after sinking to their lowest level in a year.

Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,649.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 1 point to 24,464. The Nasdaq composite rose 63 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,972.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.06 percent.