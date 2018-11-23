Tennessee to offer incentives for producing musical scores

VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are launching a new incentives program for companies producing original music scores for films, television, video games and other digital media projects in the state.

The Tennessee Entertainment Commission is working with the Nashville and Memphis chapters of the Recording Academy on the Scoring Incentives Program.

The incentives include a 25 percent rebate for music scoring projects of at least $50,000 in the Nashville area or at least $25,000 elsewhere in Tennessee.

The rebate covers costs for musicians, producers, engineers, recording studios, instruments and other qualified expenses.