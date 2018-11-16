Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

Dentist, administrator charged in health care fraud

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Murfreesboro dentist and his administrator are under arrest in a health care fraud conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nashville, Richard Schott owns and operates Dental Excellence, with locations in Murfreesboro and Lebanon. Kendra Glenn, now of Hartwell, Ga., worked as the practice administrator.

They are accused of submitting fraudulent benefit claims between November 2013 and January 2018. The claims included some for dental work that was never performed. Other claims listed false dates of service or false providers and included falsified supporting documents.

If convicted, Schott and Glenn face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Schott's attorney David Raybin says he is cooperating with investigators. Court records did not list an attorney for Glenn.

