Bradley welcomes 8 associates in Nashville

VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has added eight attorneys in the firm’s Nashville office as associates. They are:

Elliot A. Bertasi is a member of the Healthcare Practice Group. Prior to law school, he worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development in Washington, D.C., and in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. He earned his J.D. from Duke University School of Law, where he was executive editor of the Alaska Law Review and co-director of the Street Law Society. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Shundra Crumpton is a member of the Litigation Practice Group. She earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where she was a member of the Legal Aid Society Board, Black Law Student Association and the Labor and Employment Law Society. During law school, she also worked in the Turner Family Community Enterprise Clinic. She earned her undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University.

Elizabeth B. Holland is a member of the Real Estate Practice Group. She served as a judicial intern for Judge Sharon G. Lee of the Tennessee Supreme Court. She earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law, where she was a research editor for the Tennessee Law Review and CLE editor of Transactions: The Tennessee Journal of Business Law. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Alexandra C. Lynn is a member of the Intellectual Property Practice Group. Prior to law school, she worked as a research technician for the Center for Environmental Biotechnology and completed graduate-level coursework in translational biology at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law, where she was an articles and acquisitions editor of the Tennessee Law Review and the publications editor of Transactions: Tennessee Journal of Business Law. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee.

Daniel Paulson is a member of the Litigation Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where he was on the staff of the Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law. He holds a degree from Calvin College.

Caroline Dare Spore is a member of the Litigation Practice Group. She clerked for Judge Julia Gibbons of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. She earned her J.D. from Washington University School of Law, where she was senior executive editor of the Washington University Law Review. During law school she spent a semester working in Washington University’s Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic, where she assisted clients involved in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

Mike Stephens is a member of the Litigation Practice Group. He interned for the Civil Rights and Claims Division of the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General. He earned his J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law, where he served as executive editor of the Wake Forest Law Review and as a board member for the Wake Forest Moot Court. He is a graduate of Clemson University.

Rachel E. Taylor is a member of the Healthcare Practice Group. She previously worked as a licensed life and health insurance agent. She earned her J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law, where she served as a staff editor and a member of the disciplinary committee for the Kentucky Law Journal. She also served as treasurer of the Women’s Law Caucus. She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.

Pinnacle hires financial advisor for Williamson

Ramage

Jim Ramage has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and financial advisor for the firm’s client advisory team. He is based at Pinnacle’s Cool Springs office on Mallory Lane.

Ramage is a fourth-generation banker with 24 years of financial services experience. He most recently served as a commercial relationship manager for Renasant Bank. Previous roles were with Peoples State Bank of Commerce, where he was a senior lender in the bank’s correspondent group, and Silverton Bank, where he was the regional lending executive for Silverton’s Tennessee and Kentucky offices.

Ramage is a graduate of the University of Alabama.

ServisFirst Bank hires business development director

Hammer

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., has hired of Ellen Hammer as director of business development and marketing for the Nashville market. Hammer will be focused on building and maintaining new relationships while fostering existing relationships.

Hammer joins ServisFirst Bank after nearly six years in the insurance industry at Martin & Zerfoss, Inc., where she served as the commercial marketing manager. Previously, Hammer had experience in banking as a financial services specialist at Regions Bank that will further excel her in this new position.

Hammer is a graduate of the University of Kentucky.

Variety bestows honor on FBMM’s McCready

McCready

Mary Ann McCready, co-founder of Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, has been honored with Variety’s 2018 Business Managers Elite Award.

McCready is the first woman and first person outside of Los Angeles and New York to be honored with this award. The Business Managers Elite Award honors business leaders and recognizes professional success, a high level of commitment to the community and a strong involvement in philanthropic efforts.

Her career includes becoming the first female vice president of national sales at CBS Records and being the first female recipient of the CMA President’s Award. She also is an inaugural member of the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Circle Guard and has been named to several lists, including Billboard Magazine’s Top Business Managers, Country Power Players, Top Women in Music and Nashville Power Players.

McCready’s involvement in the community is widespread. She was the first co-chairperson of the Music City Music Council and has served as a longtime trustee, finance committee member and investment committee chairwoman for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. She was at the forefront of the establishment of the CMA’s Horizon Award, and she also dedicates her time to the community as an Advisory Council member for the W.O. Smith Community Music School, among other organizations.

Barge Design hires architectural manager

Osborne

Kerry Osborne, AIA, NCARB, has joined Barge Design Solutions, Inc., as architectural manager in the company’s Facilities Business Unit.

Osborne has more than 24 years of design and leadership experience. He has done work on a variety of building types including health care, hospitality, education, commercial and industrial, in both the private and public sectors.

Osborne graduated from University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Architecture degree. He is a licensed Registered Architect in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and New Mexico.

Heritage Foundation hires director of preservation

Wintory

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has hired Blake Wintory, Ph.D., as director of preservation. Wintory will assist the Heritage Foundation in growing the non-profit’s education and advocacy efforts, as well as lead new and longstanding preservation projects.

Wintory earned his Ph.D. from the University of Arkansas in 2005. Since 2008, he has been the on-site director at the 1859 Lakeport Plantation, an Arkansas State University heritage site. He is on the board of Preserve Arkansas and the Friends of the Arkansas State Archives.

In addition to his previous roles, Wintory is the author of several published pieces including “African-American Legislators in the Arkansas General Assembly, 1868-1893: Another Look,” published in “A Confused and Confusing Affair: Arkansas and Reconstruction, Images of Chicot County” and “The House that Cotton Built: Recovering African American History at Lakeport Plantation,” published in “Arkansas Review: A Journal of Delta Studies.”

Vanderbilt’s Barkin named Pediatrician of the Year

Shari Barkin, MD, MSHS, chief of the Division of Academic General Pediatrics at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, has been named Pediatrician of the Year by the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

She was honored at the recent TNAAP Excellence in Pediatrics Annual Awards, which recognize pediatricians and community members who have made exceptional contributions to children’s health advocacy in Tennessee.

Also at Vanderbilt:

Rothamel

Katherine Rothamel, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Biochemistry at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, has been selected as the 2017 Vanderbilt Prize Student Scholar.

Established in 2006, the Vanderbilt Prize honors women scientists with a “stellar record” of research accomplishments who have made significant contributions to mentoring other women in science. Recipients mentor female graduate students – Vanderbilt Prize Student Scholars – who are pursuing their doctorates in the biomedical sciences in the School of Medicine.

Rothamel earned a degree in neuroscience from Brown University in 2010 and was a research assistant at Harvard Medical School before entering the Interdisciplinary Graduate Program at Vanderbilt in 2014.

Moore

Donald Moore Jr., Ph.D., professor of medical education and administration and director of the Office for Continuing Professional Development at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, will be inducted into the International Adult and Continuing Education Hall of Fame as a member of the IACEH Class of 2018. The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 10 in New Orleans.

Moore, who is also director of evaluation with the Office of Undergraduate Medical Education at Vanderbilt, holds doctoral and master’s degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut.