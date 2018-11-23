VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Deck the Hall event. Live music featuring Cassadee Pope. Tree lighting, pictures with Santa and more. 4:30 p.m. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 222 Fifth Avenue South. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 23

Music at the Frist

Barry and Holly Tashian (guitar, upright bass and vocals) and the Eclectic Five have toured worldwide and made numerous appearances on The Grand Ole Opry, A Prairie Home Companion and many other international radio and television programs. Frist Art Museum Café, 919 Broadway. 6 p.m. Fee: free. Information

Christmas at the Ryman

Amy Grant & Vince Gill present Christmas at the Ryman, a Nashville holiday tradition. Dates through Dec. 23. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Fifth Avenue N. 7:30 p.m. Information

NOV. 23-24

String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry

An array of puppets chronicle the history of country music illustrating how Nashville became Music City USA. The show features 90 puppets including marionettes built by Wishing Chair Productions and Phillip Huber. Country Music Hall of Fame, Ford Theater. 222 Fifth Ave. South. Performances: 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. each day. Information: 615-862-5800

SATURDAY, NOV. 24

Family History Day

The Tennessee State Library and Archives will host a genealogy workshop for people wanting to learn about their history. 403 Seventh Avenue North. 9:30-11 am, with research assistance available until 4:30 p.m. Fee: Free, but reservations required before Nov. 21. Information

The Perfect Little Holiday Market

20+ vendors, food trucks, Torani cocoa bar, bubbly bar, fire pits and s’mores and more. Germantown, 1515 fifth Ave. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Free Monday’s at the Frist

The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit, and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

NOV. 23-DEC. 30

Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights

Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights returns for its fourth year. Featuring one million lights, the carefully planned course is one mile in length, offering lights and holiday experiences designed to appeal to all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: Adult: $22, Youth: $17, 2 and under free. See website for details. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 27

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationship and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month. Locations varies. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 W. Main St. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000.

The Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Speaker: Daron Hall, sheriff, Davidson County. Inman Conference Center at Belmont University, 1515 Wedgewood Ave, Frist Conference Room, 4th floor. Fee: $35. Open to members and non-members. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Lipscomb University Annual Lighting of the Green

Join Amy Grant and friends for the annual concert and lighting of the Christmas tree in the Allen Arena Mall. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Choirs from Lipscomb Academy and Lipscomb University, Christian artist TaRanda Green and other surprise musical guests. Free. 4 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 29

TEDxNashvilleWomen

TEDWomen and TEDxWomen are expanding to Middle Tennessee with TEDxNashville, 1-5 p.m. at City Winery with a reception to follow at The Ink Building. Featured speakers are former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry; Samar Ali, 2010 White House fellow, recognized as one of World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders, first Arab-American elected Vanderbilt’s Student Body President, recipient of the 2016 Truman National Security Fellowship, former assistant commissioner for international affairs for Gov. Bill Haslam, adviser for Department of Homeland Security, Vanderbilt Law School’s board of advisors, Bone McAllester Norton associate; Charlane Oliver, founder and board president of The Equity Alliance, recipient of Dr. Evelyn Fancher Unsung Hero Award, recipient of Unsung Hero award by the East Nashville Chamber of Commerce Council, 2017 Nashville Emerging Leader Awards Finalist, 2016 Nashville Black 40 Under 40 award recipient, Alumni of Young Leaders Council, named one of NashvilleBusiness.Net’s 100 Leading African Americans in 2018, TnAchieves mentor, member of the Public Relations Society of America and Nashville Women of Color in Communications, 2017 Communications Excellence Grand Award by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives; Jennifer Masley, food and wellness entrepreneur, host of Acme Radio’s “The Hive Hour,” founder of Michigan-based Sip Organic Juice Bars, founder of Eio and The Hive restaurant;Erin Wolf, nationally ranked athlete, founding director of Women’s Leadership Center of Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University, former Wall Street investment banker and corporate C-Suite executive at a global consulting firm, founder of Suite Track; Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient, founder of The Girls' Lounge; Kimberly Papillon, nationally recognized expert on neuroscience and psychology of decision-making, attorney and educator, speaker at Talks at Google; Bailey Bryan, singer-songwriter penning every track off her impactful debut EP, “So Far;” Cristina Spinei, Nashville-based artist recognized as “one of the most talented young composers in America” by GRAMMY award-winning conductor José Serebrier;Heather McBee (Emcee), VP of operations at Nashville Entrepreneur Center, emcee for Who Knew events, former board member of Leadership Music, former VP of Accelerator Programming. A limited number of tickets are available to the general public.

Young Professionals Holiday Mixer

Mallory Green, 3401 Mallory Lane, Franklin. 5-7 p.m. Register to attend. Free. Information

REIN Event: Personal and Business Taxation

The annual tax update highlights major changes to the tax code for the 2018 tax year, as well as changes that could directly affect real estate investors. Discussion will cover tax saving strategies and tips and leave time for a question and answer section at the end of the class. 6-9 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. Fee: $20 and up. Information

Gallatin Christmas Tree Lighting

Downtown Square. 5 p.m. Information: 615-451-5961

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

Nashville Christmas Tree Lighting

This year’s ceremony features performances by the Fisk Jubilee Singers, the Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church Choir, the Nashville Classical Pop Choir and the Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School of Arts Choir. For this holiday event, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is collecting toys for the Last-Minute Toy Store. All attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or other age-appropriate gift in the $10-$25 price range for age’s newborn to 18. Guests include Santa, Gnash, T-Rac and Booster. Free parking available Nissan Stadium lots E&F. 6-7 p.m.

Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square

Special events leading up to the Mayor’s countdown to lights include music, food, photo opportunities for kids with Santa and also pet friendly photo opportunities. WKRN News host Neil Orne will emcee the event. Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir and Centennial High School Choir will sing. Guest performance Holly Williams and JT Hodges. 6-8:30 p.m. Information

Dickson Christmas On Main Street

Annual Christmas in Downtown Dickson and Tree Lighting. 5-9 p.m. at Waychoff Park. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

Salon@615

Salon@615 Special Edition with Louise Penny, to introduce her new book, Kingdom of the Blind. Fri. Nov. 30, 6:15 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive. Fee: One ticket, one signed book- $33.50; two tickets, one signed book- $43.50. The first 150 single ticket purchasers will be granted access to a post-reading signing ling to have their copy of Kingdom of the Blind personalized by the author. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

Nashville Christmas Parade

The parade begins at 1st Avenue and the Woodland Street Bridge. It proceeds down 1st Avenue, up Broadway and concludes at 8th and Broadway. 8:30 a.m.

Christmas on the Square

The City of Charlotte’s annual Christmas on the Square. 6-8 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, DEC. 4

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Learn how do you make the most of your investment. Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. 8-9:30 a.m. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street.

Women In Business Holiday Mixer

Annual Women in Business Holiday Mixer at the new Hilton Franklin Cool Springs. Tour the facility, shop marketplace, network, etc. 4-6 p.m. Hilton Franklin Cool Springs, 601 Corporate Centre Drive. Fee: Business partners $30, Guests $50. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 8

Porter Flea Holiday Market

There will be dozens of vendors selling apparel, accessories, home goods, furniture, jewelry and paper goods. It’s a great place to get unique gifts for those hard-to-shop-for friends and family members. Fee: free for the Saturday market. The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Also a ticketed, 21 and older preview market on Friday, December 7. Fee: $25. Information

DEC. 8-9

Music City Winterfest

Shopping, activities, entertainment and food. This is a family-friendly event. Enjoy brunch with Santa. Fee; 17 and under, free; over 17 $5 per person. Centennial Park. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: https://www.musiccitywinterfest.com/

Dickens of a Christmas

The 34th year that Dickens of a Christmas has taken place in downtown Franklin. The town square and side streets will transform into a scene out of a Charles Dickens’ novel. Free, family-friendly holiday festival. Attendees can expect horse-drawn carriage rides, street performers, Dickens characters, and many great vendors. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, DEC. 11

Tuba Christmas

Over 100 tubas will perform Christmas carols during Tuba Christmas Nashville. Nashville First Baptist Church, 108 7th Ave. S. The concert features players ranging from novices to adult. Two performances, 45 minutes each. 11 a.m. and 12:30. Fee: Free with free parking in the lot behind the church.