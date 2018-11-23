Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for October 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, October 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
809 11th, 1104 Desha, 100, 937, 1015 Herman Nashville 37208 10/16 US Smokeless Tobacco Co LLC Goodwill Ind of Middle TN Inc $38,000,000
125, 211 Music City Circle Nashville 37214 10/17 Opryland Hospitality I LLC WS-CNO Jv LLC $17,750,000
817, 901 2nd, 812, 834, 900, 826, 920 3rd 2nd Nashville 37201 10/17 Broadstone Stockyard Flats LLC Sl II Nashville Baseball Site LLC $13,600,000
535 Marriott Nashville 37214 10/8 Greenbelt Dev LLC Gaedeke Holdings Ltd $13,030,000
5319 Mount View Antioch 37013 10/16 Grants Mill Shopping Center LP; Mishorim Gold Nashville LP; Festival Center Birmingham LP Mishorim Gold Nashville 1031 LLC $12,600,000
0 Temple Nashville 37221 10/19 Bellevue Apl Mp LLC MMAC 150 Bellevue LLC $10,906,614
7113, 7115, 7023, 7025 Charlotte, 1025, 1033 Rodney Nashville 37205 10/11 Crescent Nashville West LLC SHM Holdings LLC $9,300,000
7040 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 10/5 Aarna Joint Venture BSM Belle Forest LLC $9,300,000
5207 Linbar Nashville 37211 10/2 HRC Linbar LLC SL 5207 Linbar Drive LLC $7,600,000
521, 545 Great Circle Nashville 37228 10/12 Accent Metrocenter LP Ebon Falcon LLC $7,350,000
1930 Air Lane Nashville 37210 10/18 Magill Comm Prop Trust WVF Air Lane LLC $5,500,000
202 Thompson Nashville 37211 10/15 Maverick Mgmt LLC Mehran & Roushi LLC $4,200,000
1826 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 10/3 Elm Hill Pike Inv LLC PFL Invs LLC $4,125,000
1917, 2919 Harlin, 523 Thompson Nashville 37211 10/3 Greensboro I LP G&G Dev $3,533,000
2536 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 10/31 Fichera Michael III; Fichera Michael Jr; Fichera Maureen Pavilion Hr-Murfreesboro LLC $3,200,000
1260 Saxon Nashville 37215 10/30 Saxon Court 2018 Trust Diana L Kerrigan Trust; James F Kerrigan Trust $3,000,000
5605, 5609 Franklin Pike, 800 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 10/1 Mantra Hotel LLC Marshall Mark A $2,900,000
115 Haywood Antioch 37013 10/17 Haywood Lane Inv LLC Geneva Nashville Re LLC $2,894,667
5000 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 10/30 Spiva George N Store Master Funding IV LLC $2,867,000
420 Donelson Nashville 37214 10/26 Venti Jr Family Trust Diljam LLC $2,850,000
314 Natchez Nashville 37211 10/19 PNE Inv LLC JMM LLC; Janbakhsh Mark Mahan $2,500,000
314 Natchez Nashville 37211 10/22 314 Natchez Invs LLC PNE Inv LLC $2,500,000
600 Hill Nashville 37210 10/16 Interfaith Dental Supporting Found Interfaith Dental Clinic of Nashville $2,395,568
7518 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 10/24 Mys2 LLC Hailwest Prop $2,150,000
1000 Woodland Nashville 37206 10/10 Magnolia Woodland LLC Family Dollar Stores of TN Inc $2,000,000
11 Vaughns Gap Nashville 37205 10/15 Boost Commons Dev LLC 11 Vaughns Gap Re LLC $1,850,000
704 18th Nashville 37203 10/26 TN Parks & Greenways Found; Tenngreen Hb Country Holdings LLC $1,633,000
1705 State Nashville 37203 10/17 1705 State Street LLC Baymar Family Trust $1,425,000
1311 6th Nashville 37208 10/24 Csmtn Invs LLC No Sleep Til Gtown LLC $1,350,000
115 Haywood Antioch 37013 10/17 ZC College Road LLC Geneva Nashville Re LLC $1,280,333
3101 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/19 PNE Inv LLC JMM LLC $1,200,000
5570 Granny White Brentwood 37027 10/23 Voce Dev Co LLC Granny White Cabin Realty LLC $1,198,508
309 Northcreek Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/9 3000 Northcreek LLC Phillips Harry Edward Trustee $1,150,000
5701 Knob Nashville 37209 10/5 Vanderbilt Univ Medical Ctr Saint Thomas West Hospital; Saint Thomas Hospital $1,100,000
1945 Elm Tree Nashville 37210 10/18 Bethesda Workshops Elm Corn Gp $950,000
5250 Granny White Nashville 37220 10/15 5250 Gwt Trust Courtney Thomas Lukens $825,000
3807 Gallatin Nashville 37216 10/22 Shamrock & Thistle LLC Mitchell Ann R; Mitchell Benjamin S $789,000
207 3rd Nashville 37201 10/4 Smith Cara Michelle; Smith Robert Stanley Clanton Debra J; Clanton Stephen L $730,000
1404 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/5 Nashville Hotel LLC Nashville Hotel LLC $730,000
299 Plus Park Nashville 37217 10/31 Driver Lords Inv Parthip DB Perry Holdings Gp $660,000
828 Clayton Nashville 37204 10/10 Lapps Brian Andrew Jr; Lapps Christine Marie Davis Jeffrey; Davis Sharon $599,500
617 7th Nashville 37203 10/19 7D Devs LLC Horizon Bank; James B Altman Irrevocable Trust $580,371
1028, 1100 Lebanon Nashville 37210 10/31 Jarrett Jason Eddie; Jarrett Lindi Holmes Creech Walter L $575,000
1328 3rd Nashville 37208 10/19 Trimark Builders LLC New Unity Church $525,000
342, 339 Ewing Nashville 37207 10/19 New Unity Church Ionic Lodge #254 F&AM $500,000
Rivergate Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/19 Acv Watkins Portfolio I LLC Watkins Invs LP $499,894
1239 4th Nashville 37208 10/30 Chelak Gerard; Klauda Christine M Ferritto Michael Jude; Glaves John $464,000
928 Cahal Nashville 37206 10/22 Spencer Erin M Romaine Chelsea R H; Romaine Zachary D $455,000
0 Riverside Nashville 37206 10/22 Kolb Janet Devasher Riverside Dev LLC $375,000
0 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 10/4 Woods John A; Woods William H Lewis Gary D; Stafford Jim O $360,000
3312A Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/4 Abdalla Walid; Qaddoura Saliha Shaar Forero Prop Inc $350,000
701 Trinity Nashville 37207 10/18 Ayesh Salah; El-Borno Samir Cook John B; Musgrove Mark $350,000
301 Criddle Nashville 37219 10/22 301 Criddle St No 201 LLC Netra Potter-Marsh Revocable Living Trust $342,900
600 Rivergate Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/4 Cantrell James T II; Cantrell Linda F Cantrell Margaret B $335,500
0 Old Dickerson Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/3 Bates Daniel E; Drowns Timothy Robert S Moon Revocable Living Trust $330,000
332 White Bridge Nashville 37209 10/15 White Bridge Prop LLC Mahdavi Asghar $315,000
1871 Union Hill Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/30 Smith Timothy Steve Dickens James Reagan $297,500
835 Wren Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/4 Rayrex Invs LLC Orle Prop LLC $275,000
11 Music Nashville 37203 10/17 Heiar Brenda Fruitwala Liyakat; Townsend Debora $255,000
1826 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 10/3 1826 Elm Hill Pike LLC Pfl Invs LLC $250,000
3415 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/4 Shaar Forero Prop Inc Abdalla Walid; Qaddoura Saliha $250,000
431 Haynie Nashville 37207 10/23 Bell Group LLC Gleaves John; King Michael $249,900
1100 Elliston Old Hickory 37138 10/10 Kilgore Linda S Gaffney Dawn M; Gaffney Lawrence $200,000
800 2nd Nashville 37207 10/8 A & I Gross Inc Williams Michael E $200,000
0 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 10/17 Hall Enrichment Group LLC Old Hickory Credit Union $200,000
700 Church Nashville 37203 10/17 Horton Alden III; Horton Juli G Greene Holdings LLC $190,000
924 Hammack Nashville 37214 10/17 Samiee Saman Ammons Family Trust $162,000
0 Highway 96 Franklin 37064 10/29 Coker Justin; Coker Michelle Jones Ruby Jackson $155,900
2428 Baker Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/2 Taylor Jonathan L Tunstall Doris A; Tunstall Leon; Depriest Alanna M $155,000
115 Haywood Antioch 37013 10/17 115 Haywood Lane LLC Geneva Nashville Re LLC $141,450
270 Tampa Nashville 37211 10/11 Menenial Prop Part LLC Safeoak LLC $120,000
11 Music Nashville 37203 10/18 Heiar Derek J; Heiar Lacey A Fruitwala Liyakat; Townsend Debora L $115,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1310, 1340 Moher, 121 Davenport Brentwood 37069 10/17 Imt Capital IV Franklin Gateway LLC Bell Fund IV Franklin Gateway LLC $53,100,000
310 McEwen Franklin 37067 10/23 McEwen Hotel Part LLC NR McEwen Prop Owner LLC $5,250,000
342 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 10/5 Cool Springs Business Center LLC Cool Springs Business Plaza LLC $4,000,000
105 International Franklin 37067 10/16 Rutledge Restaurant Gp Redzone Group LLC $3,475,000
1141, 1143 Dora Whitley Franklin 37064 10/11 Hellman Marco & Sabrina Family Trust Card Michael; Card Michael J; Card Susan K $2,250,000
7380 Cumberland Fairview 37062 10/17 Mayberry Christopher L; Mayberry Rita Gwen Land Dev Com Inc $1,943,700
Clovercroft Nolensville 37135 10/12 TF Scales Farmstead LP Sanford Phyllis; Sanford Thomas Kenneth; Scales Diane Gregory; Scales Eric; Scales Larry; Scales Rayford; Scales Sonja Yvette $1,638,329
115, 117 5th Franklin 37064 10/2 Rolling Hollow Prop LLC Little Joint Revocable Living Trust $1,450,000
4451 Chapel Franklin 37067 10/16 Jaramillo Onesimo; Jaramillo Oscar Armstrong Sherrie Rivers; Rivers Danny; Rivers Ruby P $1,350,000
1951 Carters Creek Franklin 37064 10/15 RBP TN LLC Tennestate Ent Inc $1,200,000
0 Spring Hill-Duplex Spring Hill 37174 10/1 Amber Lane Dev LLC Breland Homes LLC $1,026,000
130 Seaboard Franklin 37067 10/30 Lenox Hill Holdings LLC Audio Creations Inc $750,000
7139 Kingston Fairview 37062 10/23 Austin Lisa E; Wertz Gary Campbell Orde Alice Theodora; Campbell Orde John; Campbell Orde Octavia; Campbell Orde Theodora; Czapleski Alexandra; Czapleski Michael; Orde Alice Theodora Campbell; Orde John Campbell; Orde Octavia Campbell; Orde Theodora Campbell $625,000
312 Eddy Franklin 37064 10/9 Dickerson Glyna M; Dickerson William G II Menefee Valere P (Estate of) $600,000
0 Nolensville Arrington 37014 10/29 Krump Helen E B; Krump Thomas C Fox Mary; Fox Tom $500,000
3520 Ashmore Thomp St 37179 10/19 Bain Donald Roger; Bain Jerri E Williams Jeffrey K; Williams Linda H $430,000
119 Parkway Franklin 37064 10/11 Stevenhagen Fred M Ace Leasing LLC $260,000
0 Carothers Franklin 37064 10/12 Day To Day Real Estate LLC Seigenthaler Veronica Strobel $160,050
Reynolds Spring Hill 37174 10/31 Langley Catherine Elizabeth; Langley John Pate Hazelwood Billy Gene $150,000
0 Old Murfreesbobo College Gr 37046 10/25 Myers Donna M McDonnell Connie F; McDonnell Timothy S $125,000
Horn Tavern Fairview 37062 10/11 Caldwell J Phillip Jr Bishop Mildred C; Bishop Mildred Christine; Merritt Ernest Lee $100,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
596 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 10/9 Lee John LLC Church Smyrna River of Life Assembly of God $3,600,000
174, 182 Chaffin M'boro 37129 10/3 Patel Surekhaben Cayenne LLC $3,400,000
3525 Blaze, 502 Nixon, 721, 723, 725, 727, 729, 731 Hollandale La Vergne 37086 10/3 RH Part Ownerco LLC Firebird Sfe I LLC $2,207,629
4270 Manchester M'boro 37127 10/15 Cornerstone Dev LLC Richland South LLC $2,189,000
Sam Ridley La Vergne 37086 10/10 Patel Nayan; Patel Sital Togrye Anthony $2,062,500
North Side Estates M'boro 37130 10/18 RHB LLC Oakland Devs LLC $1,451,852
Lake Road Nolensville 37135 10/23 F&B Dev LLC B&F Venture; Bowman Mitchell; Fox Harding L $1,200,000
Northfield M'boro 37129 10/11 Mini Storage Depot on Northfield Blvd LLC Beach & Farrer Prop; Beach Joseph Clay; Farrer Charles Frederick $1,175,000
Old Nashville Smyrna 37167 10/1 Rock Springs Apts LP Park at Leigh Springs II LP The; Woodbine Leigh Springs Gp $1,150,000
Vaughn Road   37128 10/24 Brewer Jimmy Ray Hord Joy Pratt; McCullough David Carter; McCullough Howard Allen; McCullough Scott Henry; McCullough Thomas Hord $1,149,400
Barfield M'boro 37128 10/25 Thompson W R Homes LLC BD West Inv $1,113,000
River Downs M'boro 37128 10/2 Alcorn Prop LLC Greenland Part LLC $1,025,000
136, 134, 138, 140, 142, 144, 146, 148, 15 Ofner, Lake Forest 4090, 4091, 4092, 4093, 4094, 4095, 4096, 4097, 4098, 4099, 4100, 4101, 4102, 4103, 4104, 4105, 4107, 4108, 4109, 4110, 4111, 4112, 4113, 4114, 4115 La Vergne 37086 10/15 LGI Homes - TN LLC La Vergne LF Holdings LLC $984,415
North Side Estates M'boro 37130 10/18 RHB LLC Oakland Devs LLC $948,148
1289 Lowry Smyrna 37167 10/2 McMillan Mark Britton Justin W $875,000
5486 Nashville La Vergne 37086 10/2 Washtopia Holdings LLC Hwy 41 Inv LLC $865,000
121 Wheeler La Vergne 37086 10/1 Bam! Invs II LLC Butler Christine; Butler Scott C $859,000
244 River Rock M'boro 37128 10/8 Hollis Leslie; Leinard John M; Leinard Mary B Lineberry Prop Inc $750,000
2140 Allisona Eagleville 37060 10/19 Ashworth David; Ashworth Lisa Michelle Crawford Jessica V; Crawford Thomas D $639,900
1607, 1609 Broad M'boro 37129 10/23 Alzabet Ahmad E&R Dev; Evans James E Jr; Roberts Christopher A $626,000
164 Cason M'boro 37128 10/25 John John LLC First TN Bank National Association $579,000
Northstar M'boro 37133 10/25 Honer Alan; Moody Jason Optimal Prop LLC $525,000
5519 Browns Chapel M'boro 37129 10/18 Rogers Group Inc Ricker Steven E $470,000
1602 Bradyville M'boro 37130 10/1 Abdullh Mahamed M; Hauter Amin A Shams Prop LLC $450,000
1239, 1241 Wenlon M'boro 37130 10/1 Dong Chao Wen Township Invs LP $415,000
5146 Midland Christiana 37037 10/26 Francis Fred Builders LP Taylor Judy L $402,000
205 Monroe Smyrna 37167 10/8 Rodriguez Ismael; Rodriguez Jaime King Stephen R $400,000
1581 Chariot M'boro 37130 10/25 Thankey Ashish A; Thankey Meena A Rose J B Family Invs LLC $365,000
5830 Lebanon M'boro 37129 10/16 Oreilly Automotive Stores Inc FJB Limied Parthip; Walter Hill Storage LLC $350,000
1309 Broad M'boro 37129 10/23 Farhangi Abdol; Ramos Jose Salazar; Salazar Negar E & R Dev; Evans James E Jr; Roberts Christopher A $341,000
6789 Ridley Earp Christiana 37037 10/30 Miller Johnny Neal; Miller Judy Carolyn; Miller Patrick Earp Barbara; Earp Michael Jackson $319,050
3024 Asbury M'boro 37129 10/9 Britton Justin W Pomplun Albert H Estate; Pomplun Albert Henry Estate; Pomplun Jeffrey Arnold; Pomplun Timothy Albert $300,000
7999 Old Nashville M'boro 37129 10/3 Deering Holly C; Deering Terry Ross Clark Christina Renee $285,000
133 Cannon M'boro 37129 10/24 Summit Insulation LLC Perales Feliciano Arriaga $277,500
Audubon M'boro 37128 10/1 Colvin Mike Prop LLC BD West Inv $250,000
10051 New Zion Christiana 37037 10/15 Bush Rilla D Mitchell David $245,000
4172 Joe Brown M'boro 37129 10/1 Spicer Chad; Spicer Robbie A Spicer Ueal Samuel $240,000
111 Macaw La Vergne 37086 10/2 Turnjaiton Thammathorn Hillis Gail Lee; Hillis Troy Shawn $235,000
3884 Cranor M'boro 37130 10/2 Jakes Cecelia; Jakes William G Sr James E Vines Sr Estate; Olmsted Robin; Olmsted Robin Lynn; Vines James E Jr $230,000
5320 Johnson M'boro 37127 10/25 Ldl Construction Inc Josey Bryan; Josey Shannon $223,100
6789 Ridley Earp Christiana 37037 10/30 Bruce Donald L Revocable Living Trust Uad Earp Barbara; Earp Michael Jackson $219,750
13 Lowry Smyrna 37167 10/26 Simplicity Home Buyers LLC Akins Brian Tr; Nine Lowry North Land Trust The $200,000
143 Main Eagleville 37060 10/3 Fuller Jacqueline M Jones Mason; Jones Rhonda $179,900
6535 Halls Hill M'boro 37130 10/15 Traub Terry L Todd David K Estate; Todd Diana M $170,000
Business Campus M'boro 37130 10/15 BP Part Haynes James J; Haynes Sonia $165,000
Allisona Eagleville 37060 10/18 Winters Linda G; Winters Ricky L Tune Mary $165,000
1076 Twin Oak M'boro 37130 10/25 Seanache Homes Inc 1076 Twin Oak Drive Trust The $165,000
515 Enon Springs Smyrna 37167 10/1 P&C Invs Inc Grace Prop Services LLC $156,000
Liberty Bell Buckle 37020 10/15 Berg Eva; Berg Richard Messick James R; Messick Jeffery I; Messick Michael S; Messick Nora J $155,284
339 Stewarts Landing Smyrna 37167 10/10 Radovic Emina; Radovic Milos McCollum Bill; McCollum Lethia $152,900
3905 Bruce M'boro 37129 10/5 Lara Maria Y; Ruiz Raul Maroney Preston S $150,000
124 Lookout La Vergne 37086 10/12 Oster Frank Alexander George F; Alexander Nicholette $148,000
8280 Hant Hollow Rockvale 37153 10/22 Bennett Cecelia F; Bennett Walter T Cravens Daphne; Hancock Daphne; Hancock Steve; Hancock Steven L $141,900
Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 10/3 Martinez Manuel Gaytan Moore Gary L; Moore Martha J $137,000
1420 Sam Davis Smyrna 37167 10/9 Martin Marquise; Martin Timothy Sherrod Christopher C; Sherrod Jennifer F $137,000
10962 Newtown Unionville 37180 10/1 Bowman Jo Beth Nance Lane Jay Mgmt Inc $125,000
528 Sandhill La Vergne 37086 10/9 Sanchez Braulio Freeman Henry; Freeman Henry Babatunde $119,000
7687 Joe Rowlin Christiana 37037 10/18 Clouse Carol; Clouse Gary Ensey Erica N; Ensey Justin K $110,000
11853 Mona M'boro 37129 10/11 Mixteca Fernando Martinez Kat Inc $110,000
7084 Lamar Mt Juliet 37122 10/10 Tomlin Steven Lee Michael Jon $105,000
Liberty Bell Buckle 37020 10/24 Hurst Jacob; Hurst Sydney Messick James R; Messick Jeffrey I; Messick Michael S; Messick Nora J $104,500

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
2325 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/25 SP/RGA Stoneridge LP Stoneridge Farms Hunt Club LLC $55,000,000
383 Main Hndrsnville 37075 10/9 EM 383 Inv LLC Crye Harold E Tr; Harold E Crye Revocable Living Trust $2,000,000
250 Broadway Gallatin 37066 10/5 Sumner Bank & Trust Inc First TN Bank National Assn $1,750,000
2153 Cages Bend Gallatin 37066 10/1 Carver Barry K; Carver Suzann Moberg Sheila A; Moberg Thomas $1,495,000
108 Mid Town Hndrsnville 37075 10/9 2002 Keith A Dugger Trust; Dugger Keith A Bridges Millard C; Duggar J Alan; Dugger J Alan Tr; Dugger J Taylor IV; Spencer Dugger Family Trust $1,406,250
1724 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/15 Kennesaw Farms LLC Kennesaw Farms Inv Part; KF Land Part $1,150,000
104 Flex Portland 37148 10/3 Old Hickory Ent Inc Pierce Inv Co LP; Pierce Vadis Larabee $600,000
815 Main Hndrsnville 37075 10/1 Maple Motors Ent LLC Alexander Monica; Alexander Terry M $600,000
Long Hollow Gallatin 37066 10/17 Hickory Mc Invs GP Felts Donald L; Felts Nancy L $500,000
111 Shivel Hndrsnville 37075 10/2 Chamberlain Bridgette Pigg Mary E; Pigg Ray Gary $405,000
115 Dobbins Gallatin 37066 10/19 Bugbee Daniel; Garrott John Jr; Williams Kristopher; Williams Martin; Williams Mickey Ausbrooks Lottie T Estate $335,240
3844 52 Hwy, 1212 Smiley Troutt Bethpage 37022 10/11 Brown Kerry W; Brown Larry G Brown Fred $300,000
262 Main Gallatin 37066 10/4 Buck Annegellika; Buck David Richey Thomas Jr $270,000
638 Tunnel Gallatin 37066 10/3 Bennett John Christopher; Rivera Mayra Alexandra Carpenter Alisha; Carpenter James $259,900
819 Broadway Portland 37148 10/22 Michael D & Charlene Gfrancisco Trust 2016 Palakkumar Hemlata; Patel Palakkumar $238,000
1454 Shell Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/2 McClure Carol; McClure Steven Keeterle Laura E; Keeterle Terry L $220,000
985 Bear Carr Wstmorlnd 37186 10/25 Barron Construction LLC Barron September E; Barron Steven I $220,000
Rapids Portland 37148 10/11 Hoskins Terri; Hoskins William David Cook Hilda; Cook Joel D $219,300
113 Broadway Portland 37148 10/9 Lea Invs LLC Davis Lisa B; Davis Stanley Kent Jr $214,500
201 Donoho Portland 37148 10/15 Pope Adam D; Pope Amy M Collins Betsy; Collins Randall $195,000
409 Broadway Gallatin 37066 10/9 L Langham Ent LLC James M Rochelle Living Trust $195,000
Austin Peay Wstmorlnd 37186 10/15 HD Invs Curtis Fred Michael; Curtis Juanita Hallie Estate; Curtis Juanita Howell Estate; Curtis Kenneth Douglas $190,000
Weeping Willow Hndrsnville 37075 10/4 Giles Hugh W; Giles Nicole Clark Jeffery Hunter; Clark Micha Gilbey $170,000
175 Dutchman Portland 37148 10/29 Snelgrove Troy A; Snelgrove William S Dunn Edward Lee; Dunn Janet Carol $169,493
3405 Tyree Springs Hndrsnville 37075 10/11 Kazukiewicz Jason; Kazukiewicz Kelly Tinch Danny Ray $164,000
1146 Littleton Ranch Castalian Sp 37031 10/22 Berntsen Robert E; Richardson-Berntsen Renee Palmieri Rebecca J; Palmieri Richard A $160,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
200 Leviton Lebanon 37090 10/5 Ozark Automotive Dist Inc Artemis Hip Park 840 LLC; Artemis Huntington Inv LLC Member; Huntington Prop Co LLC Member $25,537,500
430 Mount Juliet Mt Juliet 37122 10/4 535 Pleasant Grove Rd LLC Paddocks at Mt Juliet LLC Gen Partner; Paddocks Dev LP $2,600,000
101 Drummers Mt Juliet 37122 10/19 Jones Co of TN LLC Simms Myra Baird Irrevocable Trust; Smartt Austelle Baird Irrevocable Trust $1,909,081
0 Maddox Mt Juliet 37122 10/1 Dyke Industries Inc South Wilson Inv LLC $1,650,350
8775 Central Mt Juliet 37122 10/1 Pulte Homes TN Limited Parthip Qitn Inc; Westchase Part LLC $1,073,247
11520-11520A Lebanon Mt Juliet 37122 10/16 Lineberry Prop Inc Johnson Ruth A Living Trust; Johnson Ruth A Revocable Trust Agreement $1,000,000
1018 Main Lebanon 37087 10/22 Dube & Dube Prop LLC Graves Guy L $640,000
1000 Murfreesboro Lebanon 37090 10/3 Lebanon Burgers LLC Richmond Clifford O $415,000
247 Cooks Mt Juliet 37122 10/8 Blue Moon Farms Sampson Jennifer; Spurlock Lisa Taylor; Taylor Harold G Estate; Taylor Larry $412,000
115 Belinda Mt Juliet 37122 10/1 Bradford Mt Juliet LLC City of Mt Juliet TN $405,000
0 Trice     10/31 Maxwell Charles Adam; Maxwell Mallory A Montgomery Bryan Neal; Montgomery Jesica Lee $330,000
0 Saratoga Dr Lebanon 37087 10/1 Sarfehjoo Mohsen Bell Elaine; Eubank Nancy; Keel Peggy $320,000
8530 Saundersville Mt Juliet 37122 10/31 Rommel Courtney Paige; Rommel Kollin Eugene Spruill Carl Dean; Spruill Donna Faye $298,200
176 Commerce Church Watertown 37184 10/9 Johnson Kyle R; Johnson Tiahra Feith Connie Lawrence; Lawrence Connie; Lawrence Feith Connie $269,500
360 Tracy Watertown 37184 10/25 Howell Christopher A; Howell Melissa Feazel Peggy S; Feazel Samuel E $259,900
0 Curd Mt Juliet 37122 10/29 NADG WDG Park Glen LP Campbell Brent A; Campbell Gale E $250,000
0 Armstrong Lebanon   10/15 Hesson David W; Hesson Kathy L Armstrong Bettye; Armstrong Joe G $245,000
706 Vesta Lebanon 37090 10/22 Wright Helen; Wright Wayne Puckett George Milton Estate; Puckett Thurman Admin $237,500
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 10/10 Shoemaker Deborah S Blackwell John S $224,900
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 10/23 Chase Laird Family Living Trust Blackwell John S $223,150
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 10/31 Wellman David Blackwell John $219,900
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 10/22 Evans Mark E Blackwell John S $219,900
414 Martin Lebanon 37087 10/26 Fisher Brenda Gail Harris Nathan E; Harris Zachary J $216,500
0 Hurricane Creek Lebanon 37090 10/22 Roberts Michael Wayne Jr Capers Bobby Estate; Capers Bobby Jr Exec $215,000
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 10/12 Keen Kathleen E; Keen Toby L Bearden Jamie Elizabeth $205,000
0 Signature Lebanon 37087 10/1 Moore Brittany S&K Dev LLC; Shaffer Rebecca Member $198,900
0 Signature Lebanon 37087 10/9 Gates Lucas B S&K Dev LLC; Shaffer Rebecca Member $197,000
4685 Kennedy Creek Aubertown 37016 10/3 Sclafani Sandra L; Sclafani Thomas J White Trust Agreement $180,000
739 Linwood Watertown 37184 10/30 Gonzalez Linda A; Roblero Edilner Gonzalez Goodwin Lori S; Goodwin Timothy J $179,900
6830 Poplar Hill Watertown 37184 10/26 Close David; Close Renee Barnes Doris Hudson; Close Nancy Hudson; Hudson Verdie Estate; Lawrence Bettye Jane; Wingate Kay Hudson $168,530
0 Trice     10/30 Baker Daniel Curt; Baker Joy Ann Montgomery Bryan Neal; Montgomery Jesica Lee $165,000
3648 Hartsville Lebanon 37087 10/12 Norman Carisa Myers Bonnie Grace; Myers Mark William $150,000
0 Benders Ferry Mt Juliet   10/30 Withrow Angela D; Withrow Chad T Moss Brenda $125,000
0 Phillips     10/8 Maxey Garry Wood Robyn $104,104