Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for October 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, October 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 809 11th, 1104 Desha, 100, 937, 1015 Herman Nashville 37208 10/16 US Smokeless Tobacco Co LLC Goodwill Ind of Middle TN Inc $38,000,000 125, 211 Music City Circle Nashville 37214 10/17 Opryland Hospitality I LLC WS-CNO Jv LLC $17,750,000 817, 901 2nd, 812, 834, 900, 826, 920 3rd 2nd Nashville 37201 10/17 Broadstone Stockyard Flats LLC Sl II Nashville Baseball Site LLC $13,600,000 535 Marriott Nashville 37214 10/8 Greenbelt Dev LLC Gaedeke Holdings Ltd $13,030,000 5319 Mount View Antioch 37013 10/16 Grants Mill Shopping Center LP; Mishorim Gold Nashville LP; Festival Center Birmingham LP Mishorim Gold Nashville 1031 LLC $12,600,000 0 Temple Nashville 37221 10/19 Bellevue Apl Mp LLC MMAC 150 Bellevue LLC $10,906,614 7113, 7115, 7023, 7025 Charlotte, 1025, 1033 Rodney Nashville 37205 10/11 Crescent Nashville West LLC SHM Holdings LLC $9,300,000 7040 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 10/5 Aarna Joint Venture BSM Belle Forest LLC $9,300,000 5207 Linbar Nashville 37211 10/2 HRC Linbar LLC SL 5207 Linbar Drive LLC $7,600,000 521, 545 Great Circle Nashville 37228 10/12 Accent Metrocenter LP Ebon Falcon LLC $7,350,000 1930 Air Lane Nashville 37210 10/18 Magill Comm Prop Trust WVF Air Lane LLC $5,500,000 202 Thompson Nashville 37211 10/15 Maverick Mgmt LLC Mehran & Roushi LLC $4,200,000 1826 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 10/3 Elm Hill Pike Inv LLC PFL Invs LLC $4,125,000 1917, 2919 Harlin, 523 Thompson Nashville 37211 10/3 Greensboro I LP G&G Dev $3,533,000 2536 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 10/31 Fichera Michael III; Fichera Michael Jr; Fichera Maureen Pavilion Hr-Murfreesboro LLC $3,200,000 1260 Saxon Nashville 37215 10/30 Saxon Court 2018 Trust Diana L Kerrigan Trust; James F Kerrigan Trust $3,000,000 5605, 5609 Franklin Pike, 800 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 10/1 Mantra Hotel LLC Marshall Mark A $2,900,000 115 Haywood Antioch 37013 10/17 Haywood Lane Inv LLC Geneva Nashville Re LLC $2,894,667 5000 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 10/30 Spiva George N Store Master Funding IV LLC $2,867,000 420 Donelson Nashville 37214 10/26 Venti Jr Family Trust Diljam LLC $2,850,000 314 Natchez Nashville 37211 10/19 PNE Inv LLC JMM LLC; Janbakhsh Mark Mahan $2,500,000 314 Natchez Nashville 37211 10/22 314 Natchez Invs LLC PNE Inv LLC $2,500,000 600 Hill Nashville 37210 10/16 Interfaith Dental Supporting Found Interfaith Dental Clinic of Nashville $2,395,568 7518 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 10/24 Mys2 LLC Hailwest Prop $2,150,000 1000 Woodland Nashville 37206 10/10 Magnolia Woodland LLC Family Dollar Stores of TN Inc $2,000,000 11 Vaughns Gap Nashville 37205 10/15 Boost Commons Dev LLC 11 Vaughns Gap Re LLC $1,850,000 704 18th Nashville 37203 10/26 TN Parks & Greenways Found; Tenngreen Hb Country Holdings LLC $1,633,000 1705 State Nashville 37203 10/17 1705 State Street LLC Baymar Family Trust $1,425,000 1311 6th Nashville 37208 10/24 Csmtn Invs LLC No Sleep Til Gtown LLC $1,350,000 115 Haywood Antioch 37013 10/17 ZC College Road LLC Geneva Nashville Re LLC $1,280,333 3101 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/19 PNE Inv LLC JMM LLC $1,200,000 5570 Granny White Brentwood 37027 10/23 Voce Dev Co LLC Granny White Cabin Realty LLC $1,198,508 309 Northcreek Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/9 3000 Northcreek LLC Phillips Harry Edward Trustee $1,150,000 5701 Knob Nashville 37209 10/5 Vanderbilt Univ Medical Ctr Saint Thomas West Hospital; Saint Thomas Hospital $1,100,000 1945 Elm Tree Nashville 37210 10/18 Bethesda Workshops Elm Corn Gp $950,000 5250 Granny White Nashville 37220 10/15 5250 Gwt Trust Courtney Thomas Lukens $825,000 3807 Gallatin Nashville 37216 10/22 Shamrock & Thistle LLC Mitchell Ann R; Mitchell Benjamin S $789,000 207 3rd Nashville 37201 10/4 Smith Cara Michelle; Smith Robert Stanley Clanton Debra J; Clanton Stephen L $730,000 1404 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/5 Nashville Hotel LLC Nashville Hotel LLC $730,000 299 Plus Park Nashville 37217 10/31 Driver Lords Inv Parthip DB Perry Holdings Gp $660,000 828 Clayton Nashville 37204 10/10 Lapps Brian Andrew Jr; Lapps Christine Marie Davis Jeffrey; Davis Sharon $599,500 617 7th Nashville 37203 10/19 7D Devs LLC Horizon Bank; James B Altman Irrevocable Trust $580,371 1028, 1100 Lebanon Nashville 37210 10/31 Jarrett Jason Eddie; Jarrett Lindi Holmes Creech Walter L $575,000 1328 3rd Nashville 37208 10/19 Trimark Builders LLC New Unity Church $525,000 342, 339 Ewing Nashville 37207 10/19 New Unity Church Ionic Lodge #254 F&AM $500,000 Rivergate Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/19 Acv Watkins Portfolio I LLC Watkins Invs LP $499,894 1239 4th Nashville 37208 10/30 Chelak Gerard; Klauda Christine M Ferritto Michael Jude; Glaves John $464,000 928 Cahal Nashville 37206 10/22 Spencer Erin M Romaine Chelsea R H; Romaine Zachary D $455,000 0 Riverside Nashville 37206 10/22 Kolb Janet Devasher Riverside Dev LLC $375,000 0 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 10/4 Woods John A; Woods William H Lewis Gary D; Stafford Jim O $360,000 3312A Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/4 Abdalla Walid; Qaddoura Saliha Shaar Forero Prop Inc $350,000 701 Trinity Nashville 37207 10/18 Ayesh Salah; El-Borno Samir Cook John B; Musgrove Mark $350,000 301 Criddle Nashville 37219 10/22 301 Criddle St No 201 LLC Netra Potter-Marsh Revocable Living Trust $342,900 600 Rivergate Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/4 Cantrell James T II; Cantrell Linda F Cantrell Margaret B $335,500 0 Old Dickerson Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/3 Bates Daniel E; Drowns Timothy Robert S Moon Revocable Living Trust $330,000 332 White Bridge Nashville 37209 10/15 White Bridge Prop LLC Mahdavi Asghar $315,000 1871 Union Hill Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/30 Smith Timothy Steve Dickens James Reagan $297,500 835 Wren Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/4 Rayrex Invs LLC Orle Prop LLC $275,000 11 Music Nashville 37203 10/17 Heiar Brenda Fruitwala Liyakat; Townsend Debora $255,000 1826 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 10/3 1826 Elm Hill Pike LLC Pfl Invs LLC $250,000 3415 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/4 Shaar Forero Prop Inc Abdalla Walid; Qaddoura Saliha $250,000 431 Haynie Nashville 37207 10/23 Bell Group LLC Gleaves John; King Michael $249,900 1100 Elliston Old Hickory 37138 10/10 Kilgore Linda S Gaffney Dawn M; Gaffney Lawrence $200,000 800 2nd Nashville 37207 10/8 A & I Gross Inc Williams Michael E $200,000 0 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 10/17 Hall Enrichment Group LLC Old Hickory Credit Union $200,000 700 Church Nashville 37203 10/17 Horton Alden III; Horton Juli G Greene Holdings LLC $190,000 924 Hammack Nashville 37214 10/17 Samiee Saman Ammons Family Trust $162,000 0 Highway 96 Franklin 37064 10/29 Coker Justin; Coker Michelle Jones Ruby Jackson $155,900 2428 Baker Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/2 Taylor Jonathan L Tunstall Doris A; Tunstall Leon; Depriest Alanna M $155,000 115 Haywood Antioch 37013 10/17 115 Haywood Lane LLC Geneva Nashville Re LLC $141,450 270 Tampa Nashville 37211 10/11 Menenial Prop Part LLC Safeoak LLC $120,000 11 Music Nashville 37203 10/18 Heiar Derek J; Heiar Lacey A Fruitwala Liyakat; Townsend Debora L $115,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1310, 1340 Moher, 121 Davenport Brentwood 37069 10/17 Imt Capital IV Franklin Gateway LLC Bell Fund IV Franklin Gateway LLC $53,100,000 310 McEwen Franklin 37067 10/23 McEwen Hotel Part LLC NR McEwen Prop Owner LLC $5,250,000 342 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 10/5 Cool Springs Business Center LLC Cool Springs Business Plaza LLC $4,000,000 105 International Franklin 37067 10/16 Rutledge Restaurant Gp Redzone Group LLC $3,475,000 1141, 1143 Dora Whitley Franklin 37064 10/11 Hellman Marco & Sabrina Family Trust Card Michael; Card Michael J; Card Susan K $2,250,000 7380 Cumberland Fairview 37062 10/17 Mayberry Christopher L; Mayberry Rita Gwen Land Dev Com Inc $1,943,700 Clovercroft Nolensville 37135 10/12 TF Scales Farmstead LP Sanford Phyllis; Sanford Thomas Kenneth; Scales Diane Gregory; Scales Eric; Scales Larry; Scales Rayford; Scales Sonja Yvette $1,638,329 115, 117 5th Franklin 37064 10/2 Rolling Hollow Prop LLC Little Joint Revocable Living Trust $1,450,000 4451 Chapel Franklin 37067 10/16 Jaramillo Onesimo; Jaramillo Oscar Armstrong Sherrie Rivers; Rivers Danny; Rivers Ruby P $1,350,000 1951 Carters Creek Franklin 37064 10/15 RBP TN LLC Tennestate Ent Inc $1,200,000 0 Spring Hill-Duplex Spring Hill 37174 10/1 Amber Lane Dev LLC Breland Homes LLC $1,026,000 130 Seaboard Franklin 37067 10/30 Lenox Hill Holdings LLC Audio Creations Inc $750,000 7139 Kingston Fairview 37062 10/23 Austin Lisa E; Wertz Gary Campbell Orde Alice Theodora; Campbell Orde John; Campbell Orde Octavia; Campbell Orde Theodora; Czapleski Alexandra; Czapleski Michael; Orde Alice Theodora Campbell; Orde John Campbell; Orde Octavia Campbell; Orde Theodora Campbell $625,000 312 Eddy Franklin 37064 10/9 Dickerson Glyna M; Dickerson William G II Menefee Valere P (Estate of) $600,000 0 Nolensville Arrington 37014 10/29 Krump Helen E B; Krump Thomas C Fox Mary; Fox Tom $500,000 3520 Ashmore Thomp St 37179 10/19 Bain Donald Roger; Bain Jerri E Williams Jeffrey K; Williams Linda H $430,000 119 Parkway Franklin 37064 10/11 Stevenhagen Fred M Ace Leasing LLC $260,000 0 Carothers Franklin 37064 10/12 Day To Day Real Estate LLC Seigenthaler Veronica Strobel $160,050 Reynolds Spring Hill 37174 10/31 Langley Catherine Elizabeth; Langley John Pate Hazelwood Billy Gene $150,000 0 Old Murfreesbobo College Gr 37046 10/25 Myers Donna M McDonnell Connie F; McDonnell Timothy S $125,000 Horn Tavern Fairview 37062 10/11 Caldwell J Phillip Jr Bishop Mildred C; Bishop Mildred Christine; Merritt Ernest Lee $100,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 596 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 10/9 Lee John LLC Church Smyrna River of Life Assembly of God $3,600,000 174, 182 Chaffin M'boro 37129 10/3 Patel Surekhaben Cayenne LLC $3,400,000 3525 Blaze, 502 Nixon, 721, 723, 725, 727, 729, 731 Hollandale La Vergne 37086 10/3 RH Part Ownerco LLC Firebird Sfe I LLC $2,207,629 4270 Manchester M'boro 37127 10/15 Cornerstone Dev LLC Richland South LLC $2,189,000 Sam Ridley La Vergne 37086 10/10 Patel Nayan; Patel Sital Togrye Anthony $2,062,500 North Side Estates M'boro 37130 10/18 RHB LLC Oakland Devs LLC $1,451,852 Lake Road Nolensville 37135 10/23 F&B Dev LLC B&F Venture; Bowman Mitchell; Fox Harding L $1,200,000 Northfield M'boro 37129 10/11 Mini Storage Depot on Northfield Blvd LLC Beach & Farrer Prop; Beach Joseph Clay; Farrer Charles Frederick $1,175,000 Old Nashville Smyrna 37167 10/1 Rock Springs Apts LP Park at Leigh Springs II LP The; Woodbine Leigh Springs Gp $1,150,000 Vaughn Road 37128 10/24 Brewer Jimmy Ray Hord Joy Pratt; McCullough David Carter; McCullough Howard Allen; McCullough Scott Henry; McCullough Thomas Hord $1,149,400 Barfield M'boro 37128 10/25 Thompson W R Homes LLC BD West Inv $1,113,000 River Downs M'boro 37128 10/2 Alcorn Prop LLC Greenland Part LLC $1,025,000 136, 134, 138, 140, 142, 144, 146, 148, 15 Ofner, Lake Forest 4090, 4091, 4092, 4093, 4094, 4095, 4096, 4097, 4098, 4099, 4100, 4101, 4102, 4103, 4104, 4105, 4107, 4108, 4109, 4110, 4111, 4112, 4113, 4114, 4115 La Vergne 37086 10/15 LGI Homes - TN LLC La Vergne LF Holdings LLC $984,415 North Side Estates M'boro 37130 10/18 RHB LLC Oakland Devs LLC $948,148 1289 Lowry Smyrna 37167 10/2 McMillan Mark Britton Justin W $875,000 5486 Nashville La Vergne 37086 10/2 Washtopia Holdings LLC Hwy 41 Inv LLC $865,000 121 Wheeler La Vergne 37086 10/1 Bam! Invs II LLC Butler Christine; Butler Scott C $859,000 244 River Rock M'boro 37128 10/8 Hollis Leslie; Leinard John M; Leinard Mary B Lineberry Prop Inc $750,000 2140 Allisona Eagleville 37060 10/19 Ashworth David; Ashworth Lisa Michelle Crawford Jessica V; Crawford Thomas D $639,900 1607, 1609 Broad M'boro 37129 10/23 Alzabet Ahmad E&R Dev; Evans James E Jr; Roberts Christopher A $626,000 164 Cason M'boro 37128 10/25 John John LLC First TN Bank National Association $579,000 Northstar M'boro 37133 10/25 Honer Alan; Moody Jason Optimal Prop LLC $525,000 5519 Browns Chapel M'boro 37129 10/18 Rogers Group Inc Ricker Steven E $470,000 1602 Bradyville M'boro 37130 10/1 Abdullh Mahamed M; Hauter Amin A Shams Prop LLC $450,000 1239, 1241 Wenlon M'boro 37130 10/1 Dong Chao Wen Township Invs LP $415,000 5146 Midland Christiana 37037 10/26 Francis Fred Builders LP Taylor Judy L $402,000 205 Monroe Smyrna 37167 10/8 Rodriguez Ismael; Rodriguez Jaime King Stephen R $400,000 1581 Chariot M'boro 37130 10/25 Thankey Ashish A; Thankey Meena A Rose J B Family Invs LLC $365,000 5830 Lebanon M'boro 37129 10/16 Oreilly Automotive Stores Inc FJB Limied Parthip; Walter Hill Storage LLC $350,000 1309 Broad M'boro 37129 10/23 Farhangi Abdol; Ramos Jose Salazar; Salazar Negar E & R Dev; Evans James E Jr; Roberts Christopher A $341,000 6789 Ridley Earp Christiana 37037 10/30 Miller Johnny Neal; Miller Judy Carolyn; Miller Patrick Earp Barbara; Earp Michael Jackson $319,050 3024 Asbury M'boro 37129 10/9 Britton Justin W Pomplun Albert H Estate; Pomplun Albert Henry Estate; Pomplun Jeffrey Arnold; Pomplun Timothy Albert $300,000 7999 Old Nashville M'boro 37129 10/3 Deering Holly C; Deering Terry Ross Clark Christina Renee $285,000 133 Cannon M'boro 37129 10/24 Summit Insulation LLC Perales Feliciano Arriaga $277,500 Audubon M'boro 37128 10/1 Colvin Mike Prop LLC BD West Inv $250,000 10051 New Zion Christiana 37037 10/15 Bush Rilla D Mitchell David $245,000 4172 Joe Brown M'boro 37129 10/1 Spicer Chad; Spicer Robbie A Spicer Ueal Samuel $240,000 111 Macaw La Vergne 37086 10/2 Turnjaiton Thammathorn Hillis Gail Lee; Hillis Troy Shawn $235,000 3884 Cranor M'boro 37130 10/2 Jakes Cecelia; Jakes William G Sr James E Vines Sr Estate; Olmsted Robin; Olmsted Robin Lynn; Vines James E Jr $230,000 5320 Johnson M'boro 37127 10/25 Ldl Construction Inc Josey Bryan; Josey Shannon $223,100 6789 Ridley Earp Christiana 37037 10/30 Bruce Donald L Revocable Living Trust Uad Earp Barbara; Earp Michael Jackson $219,750 13 Lowry Smyrna 37167 10/26 Simplicity Home Buyers LLC Akins Brian Tr; Nine Lowry North Land Trust The $200,000 143 Main Eagleville 37060 10/3 Fuller Jacqueline M Jones Mason; Jones Rhonda $179,900 6535 Halls Hill M'boro 37130 10/15 Traub Terry L Todd David K Estate; Todd Diana M $170,000 Business Campus M'boro 37130 10/15 BP Part Haynes James J; Haynes Sonia $165,000 Allisona Eagleville 37060 10/18 Winters Linda G; Winters Ricky L Tune Mary $165,000 1076 Twin Oak M'boro 37130 10/25 Seanache Homes Inc 1076 Twin Oak Drive Trust The $165,000 515 Enon Springs Smyrna 37167 10/1 P&C Invs Inc Grace Prop Services LLC $156,000 Liberty Bell Buckle 37020 10/15 Berg Eva; Berg Richard Messick James R; Messick Jeffery I; Messick Michael S; Messick Nora J $155,284 339 Stewarts Landing Smyrna 37167 10/10 Radovic Emina; Radovic Milos McCollum Bill; McCollum Lethia $152,900 3905 Bruce M'boro 37129 10/5 Lara Maria Y; Ruiz Raul Maroney Preston S $150,000 124 Lookout La Vergne 37086 10/12 Oster Frank Alexander George F; Alexander Nicholette $148,000 8280 Hant Hollow Rockvale 37153 10/22 Bennett Cecelia F; Bennett Walter T Cravens Daphne; Hancock Daphne; Hancock Steve; Hancock Steven L $141,900 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 10/3 Martinez Manuel Gaytan Moore Gary L; Moore Martha J $137,000 1420 Sam Davis Smyrna 37167 10/9 Martin Marquise; Martin Timothy Sherrod Christopher C; Sherrod Jennifer F $137,000 10962 Newtown Unionville 37180 10/1 Bowman Jo Beth Nance Lane Jay Mgmt Inc $125,000 528 Sandhill La Vergne 37086 10/9 Sanchez Braulio Freeman Henry; Freeman Henry Babatunde $119,000 7687 Joe Rowlin Christiana 37037 10/18 Clouse Carol; Clouse Gary Ensey Erica N; Ensey Justin K $110,000 11853 Mona M'boro 37129 10/11 Mixteca Fernando Martinez Kat Inc $110,000 7084 Lamar Mt Juliet 37122 10/10 Tomlin Steven Lee Michael Jon $105,000 Liberty Bell Buckle 37020 10/24 Hurst Jacob; Hurst Sydney Messick James R; Messick Jeffrey I; Messick Michael S; Messick Nora J $104,500

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 2325 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/25 SP/RGA Stoneridge LP Stoneridge Farms Hunt Club LLC $55,000,000 383 Main Hndrsnville 37075 10/9 EM 383 Inv LLC Crye Harold E Tr; Harold E Crye Revocable Living Trust $2,000,000 250 Broadway Gallatin 37066 10/5 Sumner Bank & Trust Inc First TN Bank National Assn $1,750,000 2153 Cages Bend Gallatin 37066 10/1 Carver Barry K; Carver Suzann Moberg Sheila A; Moberg Thomas $1,495,000 108 Mid Town Hndrsnville 37075 10/9 2002 Keith A Dugger Trust; Dugger Keith A Bridges Millard C; Duggar J Alan; Dugger J Alan Tr; Dugger J Taylor IV; Spencer Dugger Family Trust $1,406,250 1724 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/15 Kennesaw Farms LLC Kennesaw Farms Inv Part; KF Land Part $1,150,000 104 Flex Portland 37148 10/3 Old Hickory Ent Inc Pierce Inv Co LP; Pierce Vadis Larabee $600,000 815 Main Hndrsnville 37075 10/1 Maple Motors Ent LLC Alexander Monica; Alexander Terry M $600,000 Long Hollow Gallatin 37066 10/17 Hickory Mc Invs GP Felts Donald L; Felts Nancy L $500,000 111 Shivel Hndrsnville 37075 10/2 Chamberlain Bridgette Pigg Mary E; Pigg Ray Gary $405,000 115 Dobbins Gallatin 37066 10/19 Bugbee Daniel; Garrott John Jr; Williams Kristopher; Williams Martin; Williams Mickey Ausbrooks Lottie T Estate $335,240 3844 52 Hwy, 1212 Smiley Troutt Bethpage 37022 10/11 Brown Kerry W; Brown Larry G Brown Fred $300,000 262 Main Gallatin 37066 10/4 Buck Annegellika; Buck David Richey Thomas Jr $270,000 638 Tunnel Gallatin 37066 10/3 Bennett John Christopher; Rivera Mayra Alexandra Carpenter Alisha; Carpenter James $259,900 819 Broadway Portland 37148 10/22 Michael D & Charlene Gfrancisco Trust 2016 Palakkumar Hemlata; Patel Palakkumar $238,000 1454 Shell Gdlttsvlle 37072 10/2 McClure Carol; McClure Steven Keeterle Laura E; Keeterle Terry L $220,000 985 Bear Carr Wstmorlnd 37186 10/25 Barron Construction LLC Barron September E; Barron Steven I $220,000 Rapids Portland 37148 10/11 Hoskins Terri; Hoskins William David Cook Hilda; Cook Joel D $219,300 113 Broadway Portland 37148 10/9 Lea Invs LLC Davis Lisa B; Davis Stanley Kent Jr $214,500 201 Donoho Portland 37148 10/15 Pope Adam D; Pope Amy M Collins Betsy; Collins Randall $195,000 409 Broadway Gallatin 37066 10/9 L Langham Ent LLC James M Rochelle Living Trust $195,000 Austin Peay Wstmorlnd 37186 10/15 HD Invs Curtis Fred Michael; Curtis Juanita Hallie Estate; Curtis Juanita Howell Estate; Curtis Kenneth Douglas $190,000 Weeping Willow Hndrsnville 37075 10/4 Giles Hugh W; Giles Nicole Clark Jeffery Hunter; Clark Micha Gilbey $170,000 175 Dutchman Portland 37148 10/29 Snelgrove Troy A; Snelgrove William S Dunn Edward Lee; Dunn Janet Carol $169,493 3405 Tyree Springs Hndrsnville 37075 10/11 Kazukiewicz Jason; Kazukiewicz Kelly Tinch Danny Ray $164,000 1146 Littleton Ranch Castalian Sp 37031 10/22 Berntsen Robert E; Richardson-Berntsen Renee Palmieri Rebecca J; Palmieri Richard A $160,000

