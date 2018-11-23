Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for October 2018

|596 Sam Ridley
|Smyrna
|37167
|10/9
|Lee John LLC
|Church Smyrna River of Life Assembly of God
|$3,600,000
|174, 182 Chaffin
|M'boro
|37129
|10/3
|Patel Surekhaben
|Cayenne LLC
|$3,400,000
|3525 Blaze, 502 Nixon, 721, 723, 725, 727, 729, 731 Hollandale
|La Vergne
|37086
|10/3
|RH Part Ownerco LLC
|Firebird Sfe I LLC
|$2,207,629
|4270 Manchester
|M'boro
|37127
|10/15
|Cornerstone Dev LLC
|Richland South LLC
|$2,189,000
|Sam Ridley
|La Vergne
|37086
|10/10
|Patel Nayan; Patel Sital
|Togrye Anthony
|$2,062,500
|North Side Estates
|M'boro
|37130
|10/18
|RHB LLC
|Oakland Devs LLC
|$1,451,852
|Lake Road
|Nolensville
|37135
|10/23
|F&B Dev LLC
|B&F Venture; Bowman Mitchell; Fox Harding L
|$1,200,000
|Northfield
|M'boro
|37129
|10/11
|Mini Storage Depot on Northfield Blvd LLC
|Beach & Farrer Prop; Beach Joseph Clay; Farrer Charles Frederick
|$1,175,000
|Old Nashville
|Smyrna
|37167
|10/1
|Rock Springs Apts LP
|Park at Leigh Springs II LP The; Woodbine Leigh Springs Gp
|$1,150,000
|Vaughn Road
|
|37128
|10/24
|Brewer Jimmy Ray
|Hord Joy Pratt; McCullough David Carter; McCullough Howard Allen; McCullough Scott Henry; McCullough Thomas Hord
|$1,149,400
|Barfield
|M'boro
|37128
|10/25
|Thompson W R Homes LLC
|BD West Inv
|$1,113,000
|River Downs
|M'boro
|37128
|10/2
|Alcorn Prop LLC
|Greenland Part LLC
|$1,025,000
|136, 134, 138, 140, 142, 144, 146, 148, 15 Ofner, Lake Forest 4090, 4091, 4092, 4093, 4094, 4095, 4096, 4097, 4098, 4099, 4100, 4101, 4102, 4103, 4104, 4105, 4107, 4108, 4109, 4110, 4111, 4112, 4113, 4114, 4115
|La Vergne
|37086
|10/15
|LGI Homes - TN LLC
|La Vergne LF Holdings LLC
|$984,415
|North Side Estates
|M'boro
|37130
|10/18
|RHB LLC
|Oakland Devs LLC
|$948,148
|1289 Lowry
|Smyrna
|37167
|10/2
|McMillan Mark
|Britton Justin W
|$875,000
|5486 Nashville
|La Vergne
|37086
|10/2
|Washtopia Holdings LLC
|Hwy 41 Inv LLC
|$865,000
|121 Wheeler
|La Vergne
|37086
|10/1
|Bam! Invs II LLC
|Butler Christine; Butler Scott C
|$859,000
|244 River Rock
|M'boro
|37128
|10/8
|Hollis Leslie; Leinard John M; Leinard Mary B
|Lineberry Prop Inc
|$750,000
|2140 Allisona
|Eagleville
|37060
|10/19
|Ashworth David; Ashworth Lisa Michelle
|Crawford Jessica V; Crawford Thomas D
|$639,900
|1607, 1609 Broad
|M'boro
|37129
|10/23
|Alzabet Ahmad
|E&R Dev; Evans James E Jr; Roberts Christopher A
|$626,000
|164 Cason
|M'boro
|37128
|10/25
|John John LLC
|First TN Bank National Association
|$579,000
|Northstar
|M'boro
|37133
|10/25
|Honer Alan; Moody Jason
|Optimal Prop LLC
|$525,000
|5519 Browns Chapel
|M'boro
|37129
|10/18
|Rogers Group Inc
|Ricker Steven E
|$470,000
|1602 Bradyville
|M'boro
|37130
|10/1
|Abdullh Mahamed M; Hauter Amin A
|Shams Prop LLC
|$450,000
|1239, 1241 Wenlon
|M'boro
|37130
|10/1
|Dong Chao Wen
|Township Invs LP
|$415,000
|5146 Midland
|Christiana
|37037
|10/26
|Francis Fred Builders LP
|Taylor Judy L
|$402,000
|205 Monroe
|Smyrna
|37167
|10/8
|Rodriguez Ismael; Rodriguez Jaime
|King Stephen R
|$400,000
|1581 Chariot
|M'boro
|37130
|10/25
|Thankey Ashish A; Thankey Meena A
|Rose J B Family Invs LLC
|$365,000
|5830 Lebanon
|M'boro
|37129
|10/16
|Oreilly Automotive Stores Inc
|FJB Limied Parthip; Walter Hill Storage LLC
|$350,000
|1309 Broad
|M'boro
|37129
|10/23
|Farhangi Abdol; Ramos Jose Salazar; Salazar Negar
|E & R Dev; Evans James E Jr; Roberts Christopher A
|$341,000
|6789 Ridley Earp
|Christiana
|37037
|10/30
|Miller Johnny Neal; Miller Judy Carolyn; Miller Patrick
|Earp Barbara; Earp Michael Jackson
|$319,050
|3024 Asbury
|M'boro
|37129
|10/9
|Britton Justin W
|Pomplun Albert H Estate; Pomplun Albert Henry Estate; Pomplun Jeffrey Arnold; Pomplun Timothy Albert
|$300,000
|7999 Old Nashville
|M'boro
|37129
|10/3
|Deering Holly C; Deering Terry Ross
|Clark Christina Renee
|$285,000
|133 Cannon
|M'boro
|37129
|10/24
|Summit Insulation LLC
|Perales Feliciano Arriaga
|$277,500
|Audubon
|M'boro
|37128
|10/1
|Colvin Mike Prop LLC
|BD West Inv
|$250,000
|10051 New Zion
|Christiana
|37037
|10/15
|Bush Rilla D
|Mitchell David
|$245,000
|4172 Joe Brown
|M'boro
|37129
|10/1
|Spicer Chad; Spicer Robbie A
|Spicer Ueal Samuel
|$240,000
|111 Macaw
|La Vergne
|37086
|10/2
|Turnjaiton Thammathorn
|Hillis Gail Lee; Hillis Troy Shawn
|$235,000
|3884 Cranor
|M'boro
|37130
|10/2
|Jakes Cecelia; Jakes William G Sr
|James E Vines Sr Estate; Olmsted Robin; Olmsted Robin Lynn; Vines James E Jr
|$230,000
|5320 Johnson
|M'boro
|37127
|10/25
|Ldl Construction Inc
|Josey Bryan; Josey Shannon
|$223,100
|6789 Ridley Earp
|Christiana
|37037
|10/30
|Bruce Donald L Revocable Living Trust Uad
|Earp Barbara; Earp Michael Jackson
|$219,750
|13 Lowry
|Smyrna
|37167
|10/26
|Simplicity Home Buyers LLC
|Akins Brian Tr; Nine Lowry North Land Trust The
|$200,000
|143 Main
|Eagleville
|37060
|10/3
|Fuller Jacqueline M
|Jones Mason; Jones Rhonda
|$179,900
|6535 Halls Hill
|M'boro
|37130
|10/15
|Traub Terry L
|Todd David K Estate; Todd Diana M
|$170,000
|Business Campus
|M'boro
|37130
|10/15
|BP Part
|Haynes James J; Haynes Sonia
|$165,000
|Allisona
|Eagleville
|37060
|10/18
|Winters Linda G; Winters Ricky L
|Tune Mary
|$165,000
|1076 Twin Oak
|M'boro
|37130
|10/25
|Seanache Homes Inc
|1076 Twin Oak Drive Trust The
|$165,000
|515 Enon Springs
|Smyrna
|37167
|10/1
|P&C Invs Inc
|Grace Prop Services LLC
|$156,000
|Liberty
|Bell Buckle
|37020
|10/15
|Berg Eva; Berg Richard
|Messick James R; Messick Jeffery I; Messick Michael S; Messick Nora J
|$155,284
|339 Stewarts Landing
|Smyrna
|37167
|10/10
|Radovic Emina; Radovic Milos
|McCollum Bill; McCollum Lethia
|$152,900
|3905 Bruce
|M'boro
|37129
|10/5
|Lara Maria Y; Ruiz Raul
|Maroney Preston S
|$150,000
|124 Lookout
|La Vergne
|37086
|10/12
|Oster Frank
|Alexander George F; Alexander Nicholette
|$148,000
|8280 Hant Hollow
|Rockvale
|37153
|10/22
|Bennett Cecelia F; Bennett Walter T
|Cravens Daphne; Hancock Daphne; Hancock Steve; Hancock Steven L
|$141,900
|Walnut Grove
|Christiana
|37037
|10/3
|Martinez Manuel Gaytan
|Moore Gary L; Moore Martha J
|$137,000
|1420 Sam Davis
|Smyrna
|37167
|10/9
|Martin Marquise; Martin Timothy
|Sherrod Christopher C; Sherrod Jennifer F
|$137,000
|10962 Newtown
|Unionville
|37180
|10/1
|Bowman Jo Beth Nance
|Lane Jay Mgmt Inc
|$125,000
|528 Sandhill
|La Vergne
|37086
|10/9
|Sanchez Braulio
|Freeman Henry; Freeman Henry Babatunde
|$119,000
|7687 Joe Rowlin
|Christiana
|37037
|10/18
|Clouse Carol; Clouse Gary
|Ensey Erica N; Ensey Justin K
|$110,000
|11853 Mona
|M'boro
|37129
|10/11
|Mixteca Fernando Martinez
|Kat Inc
|$110,000
|7084 Lamar
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|10/10
|Tomlin Steven Lee
|Michael Jon
|$105,000
|Liberty
|Bell Buckle
|37020
|10/24
|Hurst Jacob; Hurst Sydney
|Messick James R; Messick Jeffrey I; Messick Michael S; Messick Nora J
|$104,500