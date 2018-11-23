Vegan burgers? Cheesesteaks? Titans swear by them

VOL. 42 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 23, 2018

Plant-based cheesesteaks with a “Bae’con Buffalo” potato salad. -- Instagram

Game days are always special for the Tennessee Titans, but for the 15 team members on the vegan plant-based meal plan of Chef Charity Morgan, “Burger Fridays” rank pretty high, too.

“The biggest thing I love are the burgers. She does a great job with the burgers. Unbelievable,” veteran defensive tackle Jurrell Casey says.

“She makes buffalo cauliflower chicken wings, she makes any type of burger; they’re all usually good,” adds Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan, Charity’s husband.

“She has guys eating her food who aren’t vegan; they just love her stuff. I would just say she’s doing a really great job at what she’s doing.”

One of the players’ favorites that Chef Charity does is a plant-based version of a Philly cheesesteak.

“Sometimes she comes in with these Philly cheesesteaks that are unbelievable. I’m like, man, these cheesesteaks are amazing,” Casey says.

“I didn’t think she could do it, and she comes in that week with these cheesesteaks that are perfect. Her greens, her mac and cheese … I could keep on going, bro. She’s got it.”

Punter Brett Kern and linebackers DaQuinn Jones and Wesley Woodyard all name Chef Charity’s burgers as their favorites.

“Definitely burgers, but all her foods are good,” Woodyard says. “We have a great chef. It makes it easier, eating a lot of vegetables all the time. She does a good job of cooking everything.”

Kern has a couple of favorites, even if he isn’t sure what he’s eating.

“I don’t even know what it’s called. I don’t ask; I don’t even want to know what it’s called. It just tastes really good,” Kern acknowledges.

“She’s got this, like, truffle mac and cheese, some kind of bean burger – I think; it might not be – that has some kind of sauce and pickle on it. That’s probably my favorite.”

Jones agrees that burgers are his favorite, but he appreciates the variety. “Every week she comes out with new stuff that I really like,” Jones said.

Linebacker Brian Orakpo doesn’t play favorites with menu selections.

“Charity Morgan is doing a great job cooking for a lot of guys on the team. The food has been excellent. It’s been amazing,” Orakpo says. “I never thought vegan food could be so good as normal food. It’s amazing to see the things she cooks up for us each and every day.

“I really don’t have a favorite. She rarely repeats meals, so we kind of get something new every day. There’s nothing that I can say is a favorite, because they are all pretty good.”

Some of her recipes can be found at www.chefcharitymorgan.com/recipes/ and @chefcharitymorgan on Instagram.