The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

In threat to Pelosi, 16 Dems say they'll back new leadership

Updated 1:16PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixteen maverick Democrats have released a letter saying they'll vote for "new leadership" when the House picks leaders in January. That poses a threat to Nancy Pelosi's effort to become speaker.

The California Democrat is favored by most Democrats to lead them, as she has done since 2003, when the new Congress convenes in January. Pelosi seems sure to win her party's nomination to be speaker when Democrats vote on that after Thanksgiving.

A small group opposes her. Their letter says Democrats won on "a message of change," and they say they plan to deliver that.

Democrats have won 232 seats and might win a few more. Sixteen votes against Pelosi might block her from getting the 218 votes, a House majority, that she'd need to win the speakership.

