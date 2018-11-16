Caymas Boats bringing 280 jobs to Ashland City

VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

ASHLAND CITY – Gov. Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Caymas Boats LLC officials announced today that the boat manufacturing company will establish operations in Ashland City.

Caymas Boats plans to invest $30.3 million and create approximately 280 jobs during the next five years.

Caymas Boats is a new company founded by Nashville-based marine executive Earl Bentz. Beginning in 2019, Caymas Boats will manufacture a new line of premium fiberglass saltwater and freshwater fishing boats in Ashland City.

“In Tennessee, we take pride in the fact that we have a skilled workforce that still makes things,” Haslam said. “I’d like to thank Earl Bentz for his decision to establish a new boat manufacturing business in Ashland City. The creation of more than 280 quality job opportunities for Tennesseans will provide a tremendous boost for Cheatham County’s residents and the local economy.”

“By investing private capital and creating jobs, successful entrepreneurs like Earl Bentz are one reason for Tennessee’s strong economy,” Rolfe said. “Caymas Boats’ $30.3 million investment underscores all the advantages Tennessee offers businesses – most importantly, our skilled workforce. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Caymas Boats in Middle Tennessee.”

Caymas Boats plans to renovate and upgrade two existing buildings on Highway 12 in Ashland City. The company anticipates that boat production will begin in February 2019. Caymas Boats’ models will be versatile for fishing and other recreational activities.

“All of us at Caymas Boats are thrilled to bring fiberglass boatbuilding back home to Ashland City,” Bentz said. “I’m especially proud that many area craftsmen who formerly built Stratos, Javelin and Triton boats have already signed onto the Caymas workforce. These loyal and highly skilled men and women already have decades of boatbuilding expertise, assuring that Caymas boats will lead the marine industry in quality and innovation.”

The new Caymas Boats plant will initially manufacture saltwater bay boats up to 27 feet in length and fiberglass bass boats up to 21 feet long. The company states it will add additional models in the future.

Local officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority applauded Bentz and Caymas Boats for investing in Tennessee.

“It is a true homecoming for Earl Bentz and a history making day for Cheatham County to open Caymas Boats in our industrial park,” Cheatham County Mayor Kerry McCarver said. “Today, we celebrate the announcement that Caymas Boats will bring more good paying, skilled jobs to Cheatham County. This investment should make it clear across the state that Cheatham County is open for business.”

“Since 1996, Earl Bentz and his team have made Cheatham County and Ashland City partners,” Ashland City Mayor Rick Johnson said. “Today, that partnership continues and Ashland City greatly benefits with 280 jobs and more for the community.”

“TVA and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation congratulate Caymas Boats LLC. On its decision to locate operations in Cheatham County,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. “Helping to attract and retain jobs is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to partner with Cheatham County Joint Economic and Community Development Board, Cheatham County, Ashland City and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission.”