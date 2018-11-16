Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

Germany rescinds approval for Saudi arms sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — The German government says it has halted previously approved arms exports to Saudi Arabia amid the fallout from the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Germany said a month ago it wouldn't approve any new weapons exports to Saudi Arabia, but left open what would happen with already approved contracts.

Germany's economy ministry oversees the authorization of arms exports. Ministry spokesman Philipp Jornitz said Monday that "the German government is working with those who have valid authorizations with the result that there are currently no (weapons) exports from Germany to Saudi Arabia."

Also on Monday, Germany's foreign minister said Berlin has banned 18 Saudi nationals from entering Europe's border-free Schengen zone because they are believed connected to Khashoggi's killing. Heiko Maas said there are still "more questions than answers."

