The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

Tennessee Episcopal diocese elects 1st female bishop

Updated 7:22AM
MEMPHIS (AP) — An Episcopal diocese in Tennessee has elected its first female bishop.

The Commercial Appeal reports the Rev. Phoebe Roaf will become the first woman and first African-American to lead the Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee. She defeated two other female candidates in balloting held Saturday at the diocese's annual convention in Germantown.

Roaf will succeed the Rt. Rev. Don Johnson, who has led the diocese since 2001.

Roaf has been rector of St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia, since 2011.

