The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

Bridgestone to expand tire manufacturing plant

Updated 4:48PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Bridgestone Americas has announced that it is expanding a tire manufacturing plant in Tennessee.

The Nashville-based company said in a statement on Friday that it will spend $40 million to add 32,000 square feet to its Warren County plant, where it produces commercial truck and bus radial tires. The three-year project will allow the plant to make 275 more tires daily and meet market demand. Plans call for the plant to produce 9,400 tires daily by the end of 2020.

Bridgestone expects to break ground on the expansion before the end of the year.

