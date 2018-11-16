Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

Cooper to oppose Nancy Pelosi as speaker

Updated 7:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper says he will once again oppose Nancy Pelosi as the next House speaker in light of the Democrats gearing up to take the chamber in January.

The Tennessee Democrat announced his decision on Thursday but did not say whom he would back instead. Cooper says now is the time to elect new leadership in a time when the "largest, most diverse groups of new Democratic members" were elected to Congress.

Cooper has repeatedly voted against Pelosi as Democratic leader.

Pelosi has said she has "overwhelming support" among fellow Democrats to become the next speaker. The California Democrat previously served as speaker before Republicans won control of the chamber in 2010.

Rep. Steve Cohen, the state's only other Democratic congressman, has not said if he'll back Pelosi.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0