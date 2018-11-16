Facebook to create independent appeals body

VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it's setting up an independent body for people to appeal decisions to remove — or leave up — posts that may violate its rules.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that the company wants to have such a review body by the end of next year. Appeals are currently handled internally.

Facebook employs thousands of people to review posts, photos, comments and videos for violations. Some things are also detected without humans, using artificial intelligence. But Zuckerberg says creating an independent appeals body will prevent the concentration of "too-much decision-making" within Facebook.

Facebook has faced accusations of bias against conservatives — something it denies — as well as criticism that it does not go far enough in removing hateful content.

The move comes as the company is releasing its latest report on how it's been enforcing its community standards, which ban things like hate speech and nudity.