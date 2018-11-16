New $1.7M Tennessee pet food facility to create 181 jobs

VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — State officials say a fresh pet food company will invest $1.7 million in a new Tennessee production facility that's expected to create 181 new jobs.

A Department of Economic and Community Development news release says NomNomNow, inc. will build the facility in Nashville.

The company began about three years ago in the San Francisco Bay area. It specializes in customized, fresh, restaurant-quality meals for dogs and cats.

Gov. Bill Haslam says Tennessee's location and access to eight major interstates make it a perfect location for companies like NomNomNow, which serves pets across 48 states.

State officials say the Nashville center will be the largest fresh, made-to-order pet food production facility in North America.