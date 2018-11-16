Gullett Sanford paralegal graduates to staff attorney

VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

Bellm

Andrew Bellm, who had worked as a wills, trusts and estates paralegal at Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC since 2015, is now a staff attorney with the firm.

Bellm, whose practice involves estate planning, probate, and guardianships and conservatorships, will continue to practice in the firm’s Wills, Trusts and Estates section.

He graduated from Vanderbilt University and earned his law degree from the Nashville School of Law, where he received the Founder’s Award as the top academic student in his graduating class.

Ashley joins Bradley as senior advisor

Ashley

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has hired Katie Ashley, former director of legislation for Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, as a senior advisor in the firm’s Government Affairs and Economic Development practice groups.

Ashley, who is not an attorney, represents clients before the executive and legislative branches of government in Tennessee and Washington, D.C.

As the chief legislative executive for Gov. Haslam, Ashley advised the governor, his senior staff and 23 department commissioners on political strategy and legislative affairs. Previously, Ashley worked for U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in Washington, D.C.

She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Nashville CARES CEO announces retirement

Interrante

Nashville CARES Chief Executive Officer Joseph Interrante will be retiring in 2019 after 25 years of service at the agency.

During the past 25 years, Interrante has worked with dedication to meet the needs of Middle Tennesseans both at-risk of and living with HIV/AIDS. As the needs of the community changed, he helped in creating new services and redesigned old programs to improve CARES strategies to prevent the spread of HIV, to increase opportunities for testing, to expand healthcare and services, and to advocate for responsible public policies that will one day usher in a world without AIDS.

The CARES board has appointed a search committee to identify Interrante’s successor. The committee will conduct a national search in the coming months.

Nashville attorneys listed on Super Lawyers roster

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, has named numerous Nashville-area attorneys to its annual list of Mid-South Super Lawyers and Mid-South Rising Stars.

The rating service recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

Information is available at SuperLawyers.com.

Nashville attorneys recognized include:

Baker Donelson

Super Lawyers: Julie A. Boswell, Martha L. Boyd, Scott D. Carey, Brigid M. Carpenter, Richard G. Cowart, Christy Tosh Crider, James A. DeLanis, Steven J. Eisen, Kenneth P. “Pete” Ezell Jr., Samuel Lanier Felker, Charles K. Grant, Tonya Mitchem Grindon, John A. Gupton III, Matthew T. Harris, John S. Hicks, John H. Rowland, John M. Scannapieco, Gary C. Shockley, Robert M. Steele, Matt Sweeney, M. Kim Vance and Kenneth A. Weber

Rising Stars: Caldwell G. Collins, Christopher Douse, Claire Cowart Haltom, Sye T. Hickey, Joshua A. Mullen and Megan M. Sutton

Bone McAllester Norton

Super Lawyers: Charles Robert Bone, Sam McAllester, David Anthony, John Branham, James Crumlin, Sharon Jacobs, Edward Yarbrough and Stephen Zralek. Two former Bone McAllester Norton attorneys, Nashville Mayor David Briley and Chancellor Anne Martin, also were included.

Rising Stars: Raquel Bellamy and Emily Mack

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Super Lawyers: Stephen T. Braun, Michael D. Brent, Kevin B. Campbell, Ann Peldo Cargile, George H. Cate III, J. Greer Cummings Jr., Joseph W. Gibbs, William F. Goodman III, Jay Hardcastle, John R. Haynes, Lela Hollabaugh, Roger G. Jones, Samuel D. Lipshie, Matthew C. Lonergan, Chuck Mataya, Austin L. McMullen, Russell B. Morgan, Patricia Head Moskal, John E. Murdock III, Jim Murphy, Andrew J. Murray, William L. Norton III, Craig Oliver, Robert S. Patterson, Todd Presnell, Brooks R. Smith, David K. Taylor, J. Thomas Trent Jr., Thor Y. Urness, Richard F. Warren and Robert E. Wood

Rising Stars: Jeffrey L. Allen, Christopher A. Bowles, Brandon Bundren, Marc Bussone, Sarah Clark Hannah, Lauren B. Jacques, Travis G. Lloyd, Edmund S. Sauer and D. Bryan Thomas

Cornelius & Collins

Super Lawyers: Daniel P. Berexa, Brian W. Holmes and Blakeley D. Matthews

Rising Stars: Jason K. Murrie, Peter C. Robison and Sean C. Wlodarczyk

Dickinson Wright

Super Lawyers: Austen Adams, Jeffrey M. Beemer, Derek C. Crownover, M. Reid Estes, Jr. and Autumn L. Gentry

Rising Stars: Joshua Burgener, Colin Ferguson, Ariel Kelly and Noah C. McPike

McGlinchey Stafford

Super Lawyers: Shaun K. Ramey, Business Litigation

MTR Family Law

Super Lawyer: Marlene Eskind Moses

Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison

Super Lawyers: Michael G. Abelow, Kim A. Brown, L. Webb Campbell II, C. Mark Carver, Phillip F. Cramer, John L. Farringer, William L. Harbison, Carla L. Lovell, Tracy A. Powell, John H. Roe, Jr., Carolyn W. Schott, Thomas J. Sherrard, III, and John R. Voigt

Rising Stars: Lauren Z. Curry, Lisa K. Helton, Ryan T. Holt, Cornell H. Kennedy, Amy Rao Mohan, Eric G. Osborne and Hannah J. Smith.

Stites & Harbison

Super Lawyers: Alexandra MacKay, Warren H. Wild, Jr., Richard S. Myers, Jr., John R. Wingo and Gregory D. Smith

Rising Stars: Erika R. Barnes, Lauren Paxton Roberts, Rebecca McKelvey Castañeda, Melissa Hunter Smith and Brenton H. Lankford

Takacs McGinnis Elder Law Care

Super Lawyer: Timothy L. Takacs

Wiseman Ashworth

Super Lawyers: Gail Vaughn Ashworth and Tom Wiseman

Rising Stars: Kimberly Silvus and Anthony Bills

Bridgeman elected to PGA board of directors

Bridgerman

John Bridgeman, PGA director of golf at Brentwood Country Club, has joined the PGA Board of Directors as District 3 director. Bridgeman will serve a three-year term, representing the Tennessee, Gulf States and the Alabama/NW Florida PGA Sections.

An accomplished player growing up, Bridgeman competed as a member of the Tennessee Tech University Golf team for three seasons. He began his professional career in the golf industry in 1982 at Cookeville Country Club before moving to Brentwood Country Club, where he started as an assistant golf pro.

Bridgeman was promoted to head golf professional in 1987, the same year he was elected into membership with the PGA of America. In 2015, he assumed the PGA director of golf role for Brentwood Country Club, where he has been for more than 30 years.

Bridgeman began serving on the Tennessee PGA Board of Directors in 2010, which included two-year stints as PGA secretary, vice president and president. The 2010 Tennessee PGA Section Golf Professional of The Year, Bridgeman served as a member of the PGA Youth Player Development Committee, where he was instrumental in the tremendous growth of programming across the Tennessee PGA. He is currently the honorary president of the Tennessee PGA Section and also serves on the Tennessee Golf Foundation Board.

ServisFirst adds Bourbeau to its board of directors

Bourbeau

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., recently announced the addition of Mary Margaret Bourbeau to the ServisFirst Bank Nashville board of directors.

Bourbeau is a partner of Crowell Capital Partners, GP and president of JFC Enterprises.

Both entities are real estate development, investment and management firms with a history of real estate investments, spanning more than 50 years. Bourbeau began her career with Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co. where she specialized in mergers and acquisitions.

Bourbeau has worked in Asia, specifically as director of business development for Ellespa, an emerging growth company in Hong Kong. Upon returning to the United States, she joined Legacy Partners Group, LLC, a middle-market investment bank based in New York. Bourbeau continued her work on exclusive sale assignments and various strategic advisory engagements and later became Legacy’s chief operating officer, responsible for the firm’s operations, financial functions and personnel.

Bourbeau is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a degree in business administration. She went on to earn an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

Other members of the ServisFirst Bank Nashville board are Charles Robert Bone, Joe Cashia, Ryan Chapman and Todd Robinson.

CapStar hires human resources director

Miller

CapStar Bank has named Joy Lemasters Miller its human resources director. Most recently, Miller was an employee relations senior consultant at Wells Fargo where she previously served as its human resources business partner for its Distribution Strategies and Services Group and, prior to that, business partner for its Institutional Retirement and Trust Group.

Miller has more than two decades of human resources leadership at financial institutions that include U.S. Bank in Minneapolis and Bank of America in Charlotte. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri.

Barge Design Solutions adds environmental manager

Repsher

Jason Repsher has joined Barge Design Solutions, Inc., as environmental manager in the company’s Environment and Water Resources Business Unit.

Repsher has more than 25 years of experience in the field, most recently in the Division of Solid Waste Management for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. He holds a degree in geology from Austin Peay State University.

Messer bumps Holmes to senior leadership role

Holmes

Messer Construction Co. has promoted Jonathan Holmes to business development executive, a role that places Holmes as part of the company’s senior leadership team.

Holmes joined Messer in 2012 as business development manager. Since joining, he has led Messer’s business development efforts, helping to establish relationships with local clients and articulating Messer’s value in complex construction projects throughout the Middle Tennessee region.