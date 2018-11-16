VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

History and whiskey at Travellers Rest. An adult-only, after-hour’s history lesson at Travellers Rest features history and whiskey. Local artisans will demonstrate quill pen writing, blacksmithing, weaving, potting, lace making, shoe making, musicians, storytelling and more. Proceeds will be used to continue the property’s educational services and conserve the history of the property. Guests must be 21 and older. Tickets will include heavy hor d’oeuvres and two drink tickets. Catering by Two Fat Men featuring whiskey and bourbon inspired/infused food. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Fee: $50. Travellers Rest, 636 Farrell Parkway, Nashville. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 16

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: An Update from the FSSD Leadership Team. FSSD Guest Panel: David Snowden, director of schools. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 program/taping. No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Business Networking Breakfast

Attend this new exclusive event for Chamber Members only. The Business Networking breakfast will invite newest members to introduce themselves in front of a group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with our diverse group of Chamber members. We will be meeting monthly on the third Friday of every month. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Emblem Apartment Complex, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 17

REIN event

Creative Financing with Chris McClatchey. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: $37 and up. Information

Gallatin’s Beautiful Fall Cleanup

Meet at Roger’s Soccer Field, 117 Big Station Camp for Clean the Creek! 9 a.m.-noon. Bags, gloves and t-shirt provided. Information: 451-5909

Christmas On The Square

Celebrate Christmas on the Square in Springfield. It’s never too early to kick off the holiday season on Historic Main Street. Celebrate the arrival of Santa and shop craft vendors, food and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with the Christmas parade at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 18

Scott Hamilton & Friends

The third annual Nashville Ice Show benefiting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, hosted by Sheryl Crow. Bridgestone Arena. 5 p.m. Fee: $35 and up. Information

MONDAY, NOV. 19

Salon@615

Salon@615 Special Edition with Michael Beschloss. He is the author of nine books on presidential history. He will discuss his latest work, “Presidents on War” in a conversation with Jon Meacham. Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Fee: free. Information. Additional event: Salon@615 Special Edition with Louise Penny, Fri. Nov. 30, 6:15 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

Christmas 4 Kids Benefit Concert

For more than 20 years, Christmas 4 Kids has given the joy of Christmas to thousands of Middle Tennessee children who might not otherwise experience it. This year enjoy music from Restless Heart, Darryl Worley, Halfway to Hazard, Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny. Ryman Auditorium. 7 p.m. Fee: $38.50 and up. Information

THROUGH DEC. 31

Free Monday’s At The Frist

The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit, and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

NOV. 23-DEC. 30

Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights

Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights returns for its fourth year. Featuring one million lights, the carefully planned course is one mile in length, offering lights and holiday experiences designed to appeal to all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: Adult: $22, Youth: $17, 2 and under free. See website for details. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 24

Family History Day

The Tennessee State Library and Archives will host a genealogy workshop for people wanting to learn about their history. 403 Seventh Avenue North. 9:30- 11 am, with research assistance available until 4:30 p.m. Fee: Free, but reservations required before Nov. 21. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 27

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationship and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month. Locations varies. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 W. Main St. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000.

The Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Speaker: Daron Hall, sheriff, Davidson County. Inman Conference Center at Belmont University, 1515 Wedgewood Ave, Frist Conference Room, 4th floor. Fee: $35. Open to members and non-members. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Lipscomb University Annual Lighting of the Green

Join Amy Grant and friends for the annual concert and lighting of the Christmas tree in the Allen Arena Mall. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Choirs from Lipscomb Academy and Lipscomb University, Christian artist TaRanda Green and other surprise musical guests. Fee: Free. 4 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 29

Young Professionals Holiday Mixer

Mallory Green, 3401 Mallory Lane, Franklin. 5-7 p.m. Register to attend. Fee: free. Information

REIN Event: Personal and Business Taxation

The annual tax update highlights major changes to the tax code for the 2018 tax year, as well as changes that could directly affect real estate investors. Discussion will cover tax saving strategies and tips and leave time for a question and answer section at the end of the class. 6-9 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. Fee: $20 and up. Information

Gallatin Christmas Tree Lighting

Downtown Square. 5 p.m. Information: 615-451-5961

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

Nashville Christmas Tree Lighting

This year’s ceremony features performances by the Fisk Jubilee Singers, the Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church Choir, the Nashville Classical Pop Choir and the Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School of Arts Choir. For this holiday event, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is collecting toys for the Last-Minute Toy Store. All attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or other age-appropriate gift in the $10-$25 price range for age’s newborn to 18. Guests include Santa, Gnash, T-Rac and Booster. Free parking available Nissan Stadium lots E & F. 6-7 p.m.

Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square

Special events leading up to the Mayor’s countdown to lights include music, food, photo opportunities for kids with Santa and also pet friendly photo opts as well. WKRN News Two host Neil Orne will emcee the event. Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir and Centennial High School Choir will sing. Special guest performance Holly Williams and JT Hodges. 6-8:30 p.m. Information