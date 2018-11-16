CBD oil: What’s it all about?

VOL. 42 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 16, 2018

CBD is an abbreviation for the cannabinoid cannabidiol, which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that can be used as a daily supplement to contribute to overall health and wellness. Cannabinoids are naturally occurring compounds and are found within the hemp plant.

What is the difference between industrial hemp and marijuana?

Industrial hemp and marijuana both belong to the plant genus cannabis. Although they’re closely related genetically, like in other species, even one genetic difference can drastically change the characteristics of a plant. Hemp has been bred for more industrial uses, typically focusing on fiber and grain production, while marijuana cultivation and breeding has focused on flower and THC production. Hemp is defined as having at or below 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis. In recent years the hemp industry has begun to also focus on flower and legal cannabinoid production such as cannabidiol or CBD.

Is CBD legal?

Yes. Hemp-derived CBD is legal per the federal 2014 Farm Bill that allowed for hemp production. Tennessee and many states have specific laws in effect that allow for the production and sale of CBD derived from hemp.

Will I test positive for marijuana use if I use CBD?

John Mitchell, who owns the Simply CBD hemp store in Smyrna, says that’s one of the most-asked questions customers have.

“I have to give a long answer and educate customers because it depends on the type of CBD they end up taking,” Mitchell says.

There are two kinds of CBD oil, Mitchell explains:

-- Full-spectrum CBD, which contains microscopic (.3 percent or less) amounts of THC

-- Isolate CBD, which contains no THC

“If someone takes an isolate CBD, it can’t show up positive, but the full-spectrum will sometimes show a trace amount,” Mitchell says. “That means there’s a very slim chance you could test positive if you are taking full-spectrum CBD.”

Mitchell says he recommends employees and others who must routinely submit to drug tests to take isolate CBD.

Is there a difference between the two types of CBD oil?

“Some people say full-spectrum works better, but I have taken both and haven’t seen a difference,” Mitchell says. “I get the same benefit no matter what I take.”

For what is CBD used?

CBD is used as a daily supplement and as a natural aid for many ailments. Current CBD users subscribe to CBD to alleviate insomnia, anxiety, inflammation and certain types of seizures. It is used to encourage restfulness, and may serve as a neuroprotectant.

Will CBD get me high?

CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid and should not produce a high feeling when ingested. While any ingested substance can affect people differently, being non-psychoactive, CBD should not affect your mental state and should promote a clear, calm mind for the user.

How is it administered?

CBD can be taken in many forms – pill-capsules, tinctures, gummies, vaporizers, and water-miscible powders being some of the more popular options for consuming CBD. Now with the advent of higher-quality hemp flower, it’s also becoming popular to ingest CBD in the form of low-THC, high-CBD flower cigarettes.

How much do I take?

CBD is generally considered a very safe, non-addictive natural compound. Though research has shown it may be able to disrupt and deactivate cytochrome P450 enzymes that work to metabolize certain compounds (such as the active ingredient in some painkillers as well as THC), more research is needed in this area.

What is CBD isolate?

CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD available, reaching levels of purity that meet or exceed 99 percent pure CBD. Several methods are used to extract CBD from hemp and reduce it to a powder, crystalline-like form.

Source: Blühen Botanicals