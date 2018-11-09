VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

Volkswagen to devote 3 German plants to electric car push Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen says it will convert three factories in Germany to manufacture electric cars, getting ready to ramp up production of zero-local emission cars ahead of tougher European emissions standards.

The Wolfsburg-based company said on Wednesday it would begin local production of electric-powered vehicles at its facilities in Emden and Hannover in 2022. A plant in Zwickau was designated previously for e-car production.

Volkswagen personnel head Gunnar Kilian says workers were given a jobs guarantee through 2028 but that the company would work to reduce positions "in a socially responsible way" since electrics require fewer production steps.

Analysts say carmakers will need to add electric cars to their sales lineups to meet the new European Union rules on greenhouse gas emissions from 2021.