The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

Titans waive fullback Fowler, sign RB Dawkins off practice squad

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed running back Dalyn Dawkins off their practice squad with David Fluellen out at least against Indianapolis with an injured knee.

To clear space, the Titans waived fullback Jalston Fowler. They also signed defensive back Mike Jordan to the practice squad.

Fluellen went down untouched in the Titans' 34-10 win over New England, and coach Mike Vrabel says the running back will not play Sunday as the Titans (5-4) continue to monitor the running back.

Dawkins was active for three weeks and played Sept. 23 at Jacksonville.

Jordan was undrafted out of Missouri Western State and spent much of 2016 with the Rams' practice quad before playing the final five games. He played 15 games with Cleveland last year and two for the Giants this season.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

