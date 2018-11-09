Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

Ex-Pilot Flying J head's racist remarks delay prison time

Updated 6:54AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — A former Pilot Flying J president convicted of fraud will get to spend Christmas at home.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports an appeals court approved on Tuesday Mark Hazelwood's request to remain on house arrest until he finishes fighting his conviction. The 59-year-old Hazelwood was convicted in February of cheating trucking companies out of millions of dollars. He was set to start a 12 ½-year prison sentence this month.

Hazelwood's lawyers argue his taped racist remarks including a slur about interracial couples prejudiced jurors against their client. The appeals court ruled the argument "raises a substantial question" to be sorted out on appeal.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with wrongdoing.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0