Tennessee Board of Regents appoints presidents of 2 colleges

VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents says it has appointed presidents at Northeast State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville

The board said in a news release Tuesday that Bethany H. Flora will be the next president of Northeast State in Blountville. Kelli A. Chaney has been named president of TCAT Knoxville.

Both Chaney and Flora were approved unanimously by the board. They start on Jan. 2.

Flora is currently associate director of the Center for Community College Leadership at East Tennessee State University

Chaney is dean of career education and workforce development at Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

The board also approved a $500 per month housing allowance for TCAT presidents. Community college presidents receive a $900 monthly housing allowance.