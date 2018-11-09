Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

Former longtime Tennessee GOP lawmaker, 73, dies

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Republican Tennessee Rep. Charles Sargent has died. He was 73.

An obituary by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home says Sargent died peacefully Tuesday.

The insurance agent from Franklin had served in the state House since 1996. He announced in October 2017 he wouldn't seek re-election amid health concerns, saying he received a diagnosis related to skin cancer he dealt with previously.

A bevy of officials mourned the New York native's passing. Gov. Bill Haslam praised Sargent's budget work as finance chairman and said he'll miss his "warm, caring personality, wrapped in a gruff New York accent."

The U.S. Navy veteran's visitation will be Saturday at Williamson Memorial. His funeral will follow Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin.

Last week, Republican Brandon Ogles won the race to replace Sargent.

