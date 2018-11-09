Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

Democrat calls Tennessee racist, some voters 'uneducated'

Updated 7:08AM
MEMPHIS (AP) — A Tennessee Democrat newly elected to the House of Representatives has said the state is racist and most residents who voted Republican are uneducated.

WREG-TV reports London Lamar said the comments in a now-deleted Facebook video posted following last week's election. Lamar, a black woman, ran uncontested in the state's House District 91 and will take office in January.

The station reports some constituents found her comments troubling, and Lamar issued an apology Monday, saying "we want to make sure we don't over-generalize groups of people." But she says race did play a role in the election. She says many who voted Republican in this election based their votes "on racially-charged rhetoric" that's coming from the White House.

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/

