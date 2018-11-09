Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

Tennessee's farmer veterans promoted by state

NASHVILLE (AP) — This Veterans Day, the Tennessee Agriculture Department wants residents to know the state has more than 400 farmer veterans who consumers can support.

Tennesseans can find their products by looking for the "Homegrown by Heroes" label in stores and on the Pick Tennessee website.

The site connects consumers with local farms and markets and can be found at www.PickTNProducts.org .

In 2018, Tennessee farmers received more Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund grants than any other state.

Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton says in a news release, "Our farmer veterans have given and continue to give for their communities. By purchasing local food, joining Community Supported Agriculture groups, and buying directly from the farm, we can give back."

