Lee announces transition team

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov.-elect Bill Lee has tapped Nashville businessman Butch Eley to run his transition team.

Eley served on Lee's business advisory campaign coalition. Prior to that, he was the chief growth officer of DBI Services and founder of Infrastructure Corporation of America. He also served in former Nashville Mayor Bill Boner's administration as director of economic and community development.

Eley will be assisted by Lee's general consultant Blake Harris and campaign manager Chris Devaney, former chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party and former senior aide to U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

Lee, owner of the Franklin-based Lee Company, defeated Democrat Karl Dean this week in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

Campaign finance chairman Stuart McWhorter was named to head up the organization of Lee's inauguration on Jan. 19.