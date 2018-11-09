Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

Health insurers riding postelection wave

The Associated Press

Updated 10:06AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Health insurers are extending their postelection streak before the opening bell thanks to several ballot initiatives and the increased chance that a divided Congress that may not repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Shares of Centene Corp., WellCare Health Plans Inc. and Humana Inc., up between 7 percent and 9 percent this week, all edged higher in premarket trading, defying the broader markets which are retreating Thursday. The hospital chain HCA Healthcare Inc., up 5 percent for the week, is rising again.

Industry analysts believe congressional gridlock reduces the risk of major changes for the companies to deal with.

Voters in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah passed ballot measures to expand the federally and state funded Medicaid program. Centene and WellCare both devote large parts of their business to running Medicaid coverage.