VUMC ranked among nation’s ‘most-wired’

VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has again been named one of the nation’s “most-wired” hospitals and health systems for its innovation and leadership in medical technology and health care information management.

The 2018 College for Health Information Management’s Most Wired Survey is an industry barometer measuring information technology use and adoption among hospitals across America. CHIME acquired the Most Wired program from the American Hospital Association last summer.

The survey examines how organizations are taking advantage of IT advances to enhance performance in the areas of infrastructure, business and administrative management, quality and safety, clinical integration, cybersecurity and patient engagement.

Nashville engineering wins top state honor

The Bush Brothers Process Water Reclamation Facility project, completed for Bush Brothers & Company in Dandridge by Nashville engineering firm Brown and Caldwell, has won the top prize in the Engineering Excellence Awards competition.

The Grand Iris Award is the highest honor a project team can receive. The EEA’s are sponsored by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Tennessee.

The Process Water Reclamation Facility improved the quality of land-applied irrigation water and reduced well-water consumption by reusing reclaimed process water for Bush Brothers & Company. The reuse capability provided more than 70 million gallons per year of raw water savings, with plans to increase to 100 million gallons.

Additional Nashville projects and firms received Grand Awards in the EEA competition.

The Division Street Extension Bridge, completed by Gresham Smith for Metro Public Works, and the Capitol Connector Tunnel, completed for the Tennessee General Assembly by Nashville firm McMillen Jacobs Associates, were completed in Nashville.

Power Consulting Associates of Nashville received a Grand Award for the Vicksburg 115kV Improvement Project completed in Jackson, Mississippi.

Nashville’s Smith Seckman Reid was awarded a Grand Award for the Franklin Water Treatment Plant.

Confirmation adds bank to its global network

Brentwood tech company Confirmation has added De Surinaamsche Bank to its global network.

Confirmation’s global network includes more than 16,000 auditors and 4,000 responding banks and departments. DSB is the first bank in the Republic of Suriname to join Confirmation’s platform.

Effective immediately, auditors can send confirmation requests electronically to DSB through Confirmation.

Confirmation is an online platform used by nearly a million auditors, bankers, lawyers, and creditors around the globe to quickly and securely verify sensitive financial data.

“Our partnership with DSB will help auditors across the Dutch Caribbean take control of the confirmation process,” says Chris Schellhorn, CEO of Confirmation. “As the global demand for our service continues to grow, we are thrilled to have DSB, a Suriname market leader, join our network.”

“With this step, we are taking the lead in driving innovation, eliminating the paper-based process, and reducing the risk of errors, while increasing our service for our clients and stakeholders,” says Ashna Kamta, department manager contracts and administration of DSB. “Our staff is now able to utilize technology to process auditors’ confirmation requests effectively and efficiently.”

Confirmation’s services are available within the Dutch Caribbean and Suriname through Global International Management, LLC.

“We are very proud that we can help DSB and local auditors embrace technology, automate routine tasks, and combat fraud by using Confirmation’s modern and secure platform,” says Rocher Cyrus, CPA, CGMA, managing director of Global International Management, LLC.

Community Health sells Arkansas hospitals

Franklin-based Community Health Systems, Inc., has announced that subsidiaries of the company have completed the sale of the Sparks Health System to Baptist Health.

The Sparks Health System includes the 492-bed Sparks Regional Medical Center in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, and the 103-bed Sparks Medical Center in Van Buren, Arkansas, along with related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services.

Baptist Health is located in Little Rock. The effective date of the transaction was Nov. 1.

The hospitals are among the announced divestitures discussed on the company’s third quarter 2018 earnings call.

Community Health Systems affiliates continue to operate six hospitals in Arkansas.

Century to add homes in Murfreesboro

Davenport Station, a new affordable home community to be built in Murfreesboro, is ready for customers to visit its model homes.

The Vanderbuilt-Signature Series by Century Communities features 4-5 bedrooms with 4.5 baths and a 3-car garage ranging from 3,400 to 4,265 square feet. Costs are in the $260,000 range.

The new community is located off Shelbyville Pike and Christiana Road at 4004 Shelbyville Hwy, and two model homes are open.

John Hennebery, Tennessee division president at Century Communities, says, “We are excited to open Davenport Station in Murfreesboro. These new high-quality homes are both affordable and provide flexibility to match all lifestyles, from new families, to mature families to empty nesters. This is a great place to live and we’re proud to be part of this exciting and growing community.’’

New homes in Davenport Station offer 15 floor plans ranging in size from 1,793 to 4,265 square feet. The homes are architecturally designed with high-quality brick finishes, welcoming front porches and covered entryways. Homeowners can choose from 3-5 bedrooms and from 2-4 car garages. In addition, the homes offer custom features such as bonus and game rooms, owner’s suites, morning rooms, extended guest rooms, studies, and covered or open decks.

Davenport Station is close to Barfield Elementary School, Christiana Middle School or Riverdale High School. Other community amenities coming soon include a community pool, grilling areas, cabana, walking trails, open space and playground.

Report: State’s uninsured rate rises to 6.7 percent

Tennessee’s overall uninsured rate is now at 6.7 percent, an increase from 6.1 percent in 2017 but still well below levels before the Affordable Care Act went into effect in 2014.

The information comes from a new report released by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research in the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business.

The increase in Tennesseans without health insurance is consistent with nationwide trends.

The Impact of TennCare: A Survey of Recipients, 2018, authored by LeAnn Luna, an economics professor in the Boyd Center, and Emily Pratt, a Boyd Center research associate, summarizes findings from a telephone survey of approximately 5,000 households conducted between May and July.

The report examines the health coverage status of Tennessee residents, collects information about the use of medical facilities, and gauges satisfaction with services received.

The survey also measures the success of the TennCare program, including the overall satisfaction of TennCare members. In 2018, some 95 percent of respondents reported satisfaction with TennCare and services rendered from TennCare providers. This marks the 10th year in a row that satisfaction levels exceeded 90 percent.

Pharos invests in Charter Health Care Group

Pharos Capital Group, LLC a private equity firm based in Dallas and Nashville, has made a majority investment in Charter Health Care Group.

Charter Health is a provider of post-acute care services based in Southern California, offering a variety of post-acute care programs including hospice, home health, transitional care, and palliative care services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pharos’s post-acute care platform will focus on building and acquiring high-quality hospice and home health companies that manage healthcare needs across the post-acute care continuum while also working to improve the patient experience and lower the costs of care for those patients.

BerniePortal, Indeed partner on HR platform

BerniePortal, an all-in-one HR software platform based in Nashville for small and mid-sized employers, has announced a strategic partnership with Indeed, an employment search engine.

This partnership will benefit employers and HR leaders facing a growing supply-demand gap for skilled talent.

Jobs created in BerniePortal will be delivered to Indeed via an XML feed, where they appear automatically and can be discovered by Indeed’s 200 million monthly job seekers. Candidates can apply to open positions within Indeed’s mobile-optimized interface, and applications and responses appear directly in BerniePortal.

With candidates increasingly applying to jobs via mobile devices, the integration between BerniePortal and Indeed delivers more traffic to job listings.

Further, this integration allows hiring managers to review applicants via Indeed alongside candidates that apply directly to the organization in one system.

Additionally, by capturing an applicant’s information at first point of contact, BerniePortal facilitates simple onboarding and benefits enrollment, streamlining the new hire process and improving retention rates in a competitive employment environment.

“Partnering with Indeed is a win for both the HR department and applicants,” says Alex Tolbert, BerniePortal founder and CEO. “Job seekers can easily discover and apply to more jobs, and employers have an optimized solution for managing applicants, making offers and onboarding new hires, resulting in time and money saved.”

Pivot Point named to fastest growing list

Brentwood-based Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, was named to Consulting Magazine’s Fastest Growing Firms 2018 list.

Pivot ranked 20th, its fourth consecutive year in the ratings.

Firms were ranked by their rate of revenue growth between 2014 and 2017.

Rachel Marano, Pivot Point’s managing partner, sees the award as a testament to a strong culture that has fueled the company’s continued growth. “What we are most proud of is that our firm has been able to grow at a pace where we can continue to be a reliable, results-focused trusted partner for our clients while also maintaining a strong culture that has resulted in an exceptional retention rate of 97 percent.”