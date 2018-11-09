VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

Christmas Village. One of Nashville’s oldest shopping traditions features more than 250 merchants and attracts over 30,000 shoppers. Proceeds benefit the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave. Fee: $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Nashville-area SunTrust Bank locations, Vanderbilt Concierge and online. Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday: noon-6 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 9

Jobs4TN.gov Online Training Workshop

A workshop on individual registration and conducting a work search on the jobs4tn.gov website. 10 a.m.-noon. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. Gallatin. Information: Mike Jones, 615-451-5800.

SALON@615

Salon@615 Special Edition with Laine Moriarty. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive. 4:30 p.m. Fee: $32.50, includes copy of the book. Information Additional events:

-- 2018 NPL Literary Award Public Lecture with David Remnic. Sat. Nov. 10, 10 a.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Park Drive. Fee: Free.

-- Michael Beschloss, Mon. Nov. 19. 6:15 p.m. Main Library

-- Salon@615 Special Edition with Louise Penny, Fri. Nov. 30, 6:15 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

THROUGH NOV.10

Blue & Gray Days

The Battle of Franklin Trust will host its annual living history event, Blue and Gray Days. While visiting Carnton and Carter House, guests can observe living history and get hands-on experience with games and trades of the 1800s. Fee: $10 ground passes, house tour extra. Information

THROUGH NOV. 15

Nashville Design Week

Nashville Design Week is a week-long, city-wide series of interdisciplinary programs and events to unite the design community, promote collaboration and idea sharing, engage the public, and elevate the impact of Nashville’s design economy. Numerous locations and times. More than 90 design-focused events. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 10

VetFest-Celebration of Military Families

Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Kickoff event is the 5K Ruck Walk Run, then enjoy a day of food, live entertainment, kids zone and more. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Leased dogs welcomed. Free. Information: 1-844-VETLINX

Music City Yoga Festival

This annual event, which brings together top yoga instructors and wellness vendors, will begin with a guided meditation and will give attendees the opportunity to practice a variety of yoga styles throughout the day. For the first time, the festival will feature cycling classes and wellness workshops. MCYF’s marketplace will host a variety of live music and food from local food truck vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $30 and up. Rocketown, 601 Fourth Ave. S., Nashville. Information

Montgomery Bell Academy Art Show

This annual juried event will feature 60 professional artists from throughout the region exhibiting and offering their work for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the school’s Fine Arts Department. Featured artist, Blek Le Rat, widely recognized as a pioneer in graffiti-art, will create a series of originals murals on campus prior to the show. Noon-4 p.m. Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Road, Nashville.

Gallatin Veterans Day Parade

From Calvin Short Football Field Parking Lot to Gallatin High School Parking Lot. 11 a.m.

100th Anniversary Celebration of Armistice Day

View Veterans Day Parade from Stonewall’s front law. WWI artifacts will be on display. Live patriotic music, food truck on site and Victory cookies while they last. On Sunday the American Legion Color Guard will present the colors and conclude the event with a twenty-one gun salute. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free community event. 332 East Main Street, Gallatin

Hike for the Homeless

Safe Haven Family Shelter, the only shelter program in Middle Tennessee that serves entire families experiencing homelessness, will hold its 14th annual Hike for the Homeless at Edwin Warner Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at shelters 9 and 11, with the hike starting at 10 a.m. The family-friendly event includes two paved trails, which vary in length from 2 to 3 miles, live music, complimentary lunch, climbing wall and more. There is no entrance fee or minimum donation. Participants are encouraged to create teams or hike as individuals. Hikers who donate $25 or more will receive a free T-shirt. Registration

NOV. 10-12

Write a Letter to a Soldier

Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 5th Ave. South. Take the opportunity to thank a soldier by writing a letter in the Taylor Swift Education Center. Letters will be sent to a unit deployed from Fort Campbell Army Base. Fee: Museum admission required. Through Nov. 12. 10 a.m.

NOV. 10-11

Art for Inspiration Fine Art Show and Sale

The annual St. Matthew Fine Art show with live music, food, and plenty of shopping. Artists will showcase their work in oils, watercolor, photography and pottery. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. and Sunday 9:30-1 p.m. St. Matthew Church, 535 Sneed Road, Franklin. Information

Holiday Tinsel & Treasures Gallatin’s Shop Local Weekend

The Gallatin Christmas Open House has been a tradition on the town square for more than 45 years. Local retail merchants open their doors the second weekend in November every year to shoppers allowing them the chance to start their Christmas shopping early. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 11

Jazz on the Cumberland

Enjoy the final Jazz on the Cumberland concert this year. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

MONDAY, NOV. 12

Nashville Veterans Day Parade

Showing support to those who have served our country, Nashville’s annual Veterans Day parade goes from 14th Avenue and Broadway to 3rd Avenue. 11 a.m. The parade features veterans, floats, marching bands and more.

REIN Main Event

Topic: No Money Down, No Interest, Creative Financing – The Power of Zero by Chris McClatchey. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Drive, Nashville. Fee: Members free, Guest & Meetup Members $35 single, $50 couple. Pre-registration requested. 5:30-9 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 13

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 123 East Prince St. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Required Minimum Distribution Event

Learn more about Required Minimum Distribution, how to take them, ways to offset taxation etc. Fiftyforward Donelson, 108 Donelson Pike, Nashville. 2-3:30 p.m. Registration: 615 826-5749

Eat Smart during Pregnancy

A series of nutrition classes for expecting parents will be held at the Gallatin Health Department. Learn how to choose healthy foods, prepare meals and save money. Fee: Free. 5:15 p.m. Gallatin Health Department, 1005 Union School Road. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Chamber Midtown is one of six of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Area Advisory Councils, formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. Area Advisory Councils serve the unique business needs of our members and provide opportunities for getting involved in solving problems, discussing issues and implementing special projects and events for a specific business neighborhood. Islamic Center of Nashville, 2515 12th Avenue North, 8-9:30 a.m. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Must register to attend this event. Information

The Women’s Fund Forum

Stories from the Opioid Epidemic. The annual Women’s Fund Forum presents the personal side of the Opioid Epidemic. The panel will talk about how this destructive substance penetrates our communities, who is impacted and what is being done to stem the tide. Panelists include T. Gene Donegan: sergeant, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department; Pamela Sessions: CEO, Renewal House; Deborah Taylor Tate: co-chair, Conference of Chief Justices and Conference of State Court Administrators National Opioid Task Force; Kristen Zak: deputy director for Opioid Response Coordination, Tennessee Department of Health; Moderator Megan Barry, former Nashville mayor. FiftyForward, 174 Rains Ave, Nashville. 5:30-7 p.m. A “dump your drugs station will be monitored by Metro Nashville Police Department and will accept expired prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, medicated ointment, lotions or drops, Liquid medications in leak-proof containers, inhalers and pills in any packaging.

CMA Awards

Country Music’s biggest night. Bridgestone Arena. 7 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

REIN’s Williamson County Lunch Meeting

Rehabbers, New Construction Builders, Commercial, Mini-storage, Wholesalers, Private Lenders, Transaction Funders, Hard-Money Lenders, Bankers, Title Attorneys, Realtors, and Vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd. 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

School Choice Festival

Metro Nashville Public Schools will host its annual School Choice Festival at the Fairgrounds. This festival allows families an opportunity to visit every Metro school in one afternoon in a central location. This free, fun filled and informative event is the first step for families to learn about educational options. 5-7 p.m. Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Ave. Information

REIN Clarksville Focus Group

In each meeting, we will enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from a knowledgeable speaker who can give us valuable insight into a facet of our business. As we grow together, so will our connections and ability to do great things in Clarksville. Event location: The Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St. 6:30-8 p.m. Information and registration

FRIDAY, NOV. 16

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: An Update from the FSSD Leadership Team. FSSD Guest Panel: Director of Schools, Dr. David Snowden Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 program/taping. No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Business Networking Breakfast

Attend this new exclusive event for Chamber Members only. The Business Networking breakfast will invite newest members to introduce themselves in front of a group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with our diverse group of Chamber members. We will be meeting monthly on the third Friday of every month. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Emblem Apartment Complex, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

History and whiskey at Travellers Rest

An adult-only after-hour’s history lesson as Travellers Rest features history and whiskey. Local artisans will feature quill pen writing, blacksmithing, weaving, potting, lace making, shoe making, musicians, storytelling and more. Proceeds will be used to continue the property’s educational services and conserve the history of the property. Guests must be 21 and older. Tickets will include heavy hor d’oeuvres and two drink tickets. Catering by Two Fat men featuring whiskey and bourbon inspired/infused food. Fee: $50. Travellers Rest, 636 Farrell Parkway, Nashville. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 17

REIN event

Creative Financing with Chris McClatchey. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: $37 and up. Information

Gallatin’s Beautiful Fall Cleanup

Meet at Roger’s Soccer Field, 117 Big Station Camp for Clean the Creek! 9 a.m.-noon. Bags, gloves and t-shirt provided. Information: 451-5909

SUNDAY, NOV. 18

Scott Hamilton & Friends

The third annual Nashville Ice Show benefiting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, hosted by Sheryl Crow. Bridgestone Arena. 5 p.m. Fee: $35 and up. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 29

Young Professionals Holiday Mixer

Mallory Green, 3401 Mallory Lane, Franklin. 5-7 p.m. Register to attend. Fee: free. Information