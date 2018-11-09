Middle Tennessee real estate trends for October 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 9, 2018

The number of home sales recorded in Nashville and Davidson County were virtually unchanged last month while average home sales prices soared.

There were 1,500 home sales recorded for the month averaging $349,305 compared to 1,490 sales recorded last October averaging $309,694, resulting in a 13 percent increase in price.

The median home sale price was up 10 percent from October 2017 to $275,000.

Year-to-date home sales are down 7 percent and average sales prices are up 9 percent from the same period of 2017.

Antioch (37013) had the most home sales for the month with 161 recorded averaging $228,671.

Downtown/Capitol Hill (37219) recorded the highest average sales price for the month of $1.2 million across 10 sales.

24 percent of home sales recorded in October were between $150,000 and $249,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 42 percent from last October with 54 sales recorded for the month compared to 38 in October 2017.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

October home sales were essentially unchanged from last year with 760 sales recorded for the month compared to 758 recorded in October 2017.

Average sales prices were up 7 percent to $259,920 compared to $242,831 last October. The median price was $244,300, up 6 percent from the prior year.

Through the first 10 months of the year home sales are down 1 percent and average sales prices are up 9 percent from last year.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 202 sales averaging $277,894.

The 37135 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price of $367,495 across 8 sales.

49 percent of home sales for the month were between $150,000-$249,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales were up 8 percent in October with 433 sales recorded compared to 401 recorded in October 2017.

Average sales prices were up 8 percent from last October to $291,922 compared to $270,247 last year. The median price was up 2 percent to $259,900.

Year-to-date home sales are down 4 percent and average sales prices are up 5 percent from the same period of 2017.

Gallatin (37066) recorded the most home sales for the month and the highest average sales price with 148 sales averaging $344,071.

35 percent of home sales in October were between $200,000-$299,999.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

October home sales were up 3 percent with 579 recorded for the month compared to 560 recorded in October 2017.

Average home sales prices were up 13 percent from last year reaching $536,431 compared to $475,436 last October. The median sale price for the month was $481,755, up 12 percent from October 2017.

Year-to-date average home sales prices are up 9 percent and the number of units sold are up 1 percent from last year.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 180 sales recorded averaging $513,328.

Brentwood (37027) had the highest average sales price of $813,827 across 76 sales.

Home sales over $1 million were up 65 percent with 33 recorded for the month compared to 20 recorded in October 2017.

22 percent of home sales for the month were between $400,000-$499,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code

