Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

Jury sides with workers sickened during coal ash cleanup

Updated 1:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — A jury has sided with workers who say they were sickened after they were tapped to clean up a massive 2008 coal ash spill in Tennessee.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that a jury found Wednesday that Tennessee Valley Authority contractor Jacobs Engineering failed to protect the workers at the Kingston Fossil Fuel Plant.

The workers say they spent more than 60 hours a week at the site, unprotected from the 5.4 million cubic yards of spilled coal ash that contained toxins and heavy metals. More than 30 workers have died and more than 250 are sick.

The plaintiffs asserted Jacobs tampered with safety testing and shredded documentation, which would violate an Environmental Protection Agency order. The TVA hasn't said what happened to video camera footage from the site.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0